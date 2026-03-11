Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Camden National Bank Strengthens New Hampshire Commercial Banking Presence with Strategic Hires

New leaders strengthen regional presence and support continued business growth

CAMDEN, Maine, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank, a locally committed, nationally recognized community bank serving customers since 1875, announced today the addition of three seasoned commercial banking leaders to its New Hampshire team. Nicholas Russo and Shaylah Begley have joined the Bank as Senior Vice Presidents, Commercial Banking Officers, and Tyler McFarland has joined as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer.

These strategic hires underscore Camden National Bank's continued investment in expanding its commercial banking presence in New Hampshire and supporting the long-term success of businesses across the region.

"Nick, Shaylah, and Tyler exemplify the relationship-driven approach that defines Camden National Bank," said Barbara Raths, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking. "They bring deep experience, strong local connections, and a shared commitment to helping businesses thrive. As we continue to grow our New Hampshire footprint, their leadership strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful advice, personalized solutions, and an exceptional client experience."

Nicholas "Nick" Russo, based in Bedford, New Hampshire, brings more than 14 years of experience in commercial banking and credit, most recently serving in commercial and credit leadership roles at Enterprise Bank, now Rockland Trust. Known for his collaborative approach and strong credit expertise, Russo partners closely with business owners to structure sound, strategic financing solutions that support long-term success.

Shaylah Begley, also based in Bedford, New Hampshire, brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending and relationship management. She previously served in commercial banking roles at Eastern Bank and BankProv, now Needham Bank. Begley is recognized for her consultative style and commitment to understanding each client's goals, enabling her to deliver tailored solutions that help businesses grow with confidence. Begley serves on the New Hampshire Loan Committee of Bay Colony Development Corp., a nonprofit Certified Development Company focused on advancing economic development and job creation.

Tyler McFarland, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, brings nearly five years of experience in commercial lending and relationship management. He began his banking career at First National Bank and has built a strong reputation for responsiveness and client advocacy. McFarland focuses on supporting businesses throughout the Seacoast and surrounding communities.

The addition of Russo, Begley, and McFarland reflects Camden National Bank's continued investment in talent, relationships, and communities across New Hampshire. As the Bank expands its commercial capabilities throughout Northern New England, it remains focused on making banking simpler, more personal, and more impactful for the businesses it serves.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank, with 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking services, complemented by award-winning, personalized support. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
