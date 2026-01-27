Camden National Corporation Announces Another Record with Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income of $22.6 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.33

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") today reported earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $22.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.33, both increases of 6%, when compared to the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported a return on average assets of 1.28%, a return on average equity of 13.01%, and a return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 19.06%.

"We are delighted to report record-breaking quarterly performance, powered by strong execution of our strategic initiatives and continued expansion of our net interest margin, reaching 3.29% for the fourth quarter," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation. "Our balance sheet remains exceptionally strong and credit metrics continue to trend favorably. I extend my sincere thanks to our colleagues, whose dedication to our customers and communities has positioned us for an outstanding 2026 and an even brighter future. We are more confident than ever in our strategy to build the premier community bank in Northern New England, and our strong 2025 financial results provide a powerful foundation for the growth and opportunities ahead."

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $65.2 million and diluted EPS of $3.84, increases of 23% and 6%, respectively, over the year ended December 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $74.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $4.39, increases of 39% and 20%, respectively, over the year ended December 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 6% over the third quarter of 2025, and, on a non-GAAP basis, pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 6% over the same period to $31.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 13 basis points over the third quarter of 2025 to 3.29%, and core net interest margin increased 10 basis points over the same period to 2.92%.

GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 54.16%, while the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.69%, reflecting our strong revenue momentum and our continued disciplined expense management.

Book value per share increased 3% from September 30, 2025 to $41.16 as of December 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased 4% during the same period to $29.69 at year-end.

On January 8, 2026, the Company announced a new share repurchase program for up to 850,000 shares of the Company's common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding stock as of December 31, 2025.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025)

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 5% over the third quarter of 2025 to $53.9 million. The increase was driven by a 13 basis point expansion in net interest margin to 3.29% for the fourth quarter. This notable margin improvement was fueled by an 11 basis point reduction in the Company's funding costs during the quarter.

Provision expense totaled $3.0 million for each of the third and fourth quarters of 2025. The provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net charge-offs of $3.2 million for the quarter, driven by a $3.0 million charge-off due to the short sale of a large commercial real estate loan that had been designated as a classified asset for nearly two years. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we were presented with the opportunity to exit this asset. After a thorough assessment, we determined exiting the asset was the most prudent and proactive step to limit potential future exposure and further strengthen the Company's credit profile. The transaction closed late in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $14.1 million, remaining consistent with the third quarter of 2025. Assets under administration within our wealth and brokerage businesses grew organically by 11% during 2025, totaling $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized its annual Visa incentive bonus of $979,000 and higher customer loan swap fees of $366,000 on a linked-quarter basis.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $36.9 million, and our GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios were 54.16% and 51.69%, respectively. Non-interest expense increased $933,000 on a linked-quarter basis as we recognized certain retirement plan costs for former Northway employees, higher performance incentive accruals due to strong annual Company financial performance, higher health insurance costs, and elevated technology-related costs primarily due to the timing of annual maintenance contracts and ongoing investments in our customer-facing technology platforms.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, total assets were $7.0 billion. Total assets grew 20% during 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of Northway Financial, inc. ("Northway") and its subsidiary Northway Bank, on January 2, 2025, which bolstered the Company's presence in New Hampshire.

Investments totaled $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 2% since September 30, 2025. The duration of the bond investment portfolio at December 31, 2025 was 5.1 years.

As of December 31, 2025, loans totaled $5.0 billion, a 1% decrease from September 30, 2025, and for the year ended 2025, loans grew organically 2%. Commercial loan balances decreased $62.0 million during the fourth quarter, primarily due to the $35.9 million decrease in municipal loans. We continued to see strong momentum within our home equity loan portfolio, which grew 6% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically 18% for the year ended December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, our committed loan pipeline totaled $110.3 million, 60% higher than a year ago.

The Company's asset quality remains strong as of December 31, 2025, supported by its healthy credit metrics, including non-performing assets at 0.10% of total assets and past-due loans at 0.16% of total loans. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. The ACL on loans was 6.4 times non-performing loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 5.5 times at September 30, 2025.

Deposits totaled $5.5 billion on December 31, 2025, an increase of 2% since September 30, 2025. The growth was driven by a 3% increase in non-maturity deposits, reflecting continued growth in our high-yield savings product and interest checking during the fourth quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 90%, compared to 93% at September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's regulatory capital ratios exceeded all regulatory requirements, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.69%, a Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 13.00%, a total risk-based ratio of 13.95%, and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.12%. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to rebuild following the Northway acquisition in the first quarter of 2025.

On December 16, 2025, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.87%, based on the Company's closing share price of $43.38 as reported by NASDAQ on December 31, 2025, payable on January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2026.

Q4 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in 10 - 15 minutes before the call begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic):

(833) 470-1428 Link for live dial-in (All other locations):

https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=93678 Participant access code:

070467 Live webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/950792469

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements relating to the Company's acquisition of Northway may also be forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the reaction to the transaction of the Company's customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; and credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Financial Condition Data



















Loans

$ 4,965,138

$ 5,002,927

$ 4,115,259

$ 4,965,138

$ 4,115,259 Total assets

6,974,584

6,981,522

5,805,138

6,974,584

5,805,138 Deposits

5,537,781

5,402,758

4,633,167

5,537,781

4,633,167 Shareholders' equity

696,558

676,444

531,231

696,558

531,231 Operating Data and Per Share Data



















Net income

$ 22,559

$ 21,194

$ 14,666

$ 65,160

$ 53,004 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)

31,192

29,470

19,211

100,945

65,056 Diluted EPS

1.33

1.25

1.00

3.84

3.62 Profitability Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.28 %

1.21 %

1.01 %

0.94 %

0.92 % Return on average equity

13.01 %

12.75 %

10.99 %

9.96 %

10.36 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

19.06 %

19.12 %

13.50 %

15.24 %

12.83 % GAAP efficiency ratio

54.16 %

54.94 %

59.62 %

60.53 %

63.24 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

51.69 %

52.47 %

58.22 %

54.46 %

62.05 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.29 %

3.16 %

2.57 %

3.17 %

2.46 % Asset Quality Ratios



















ACL on loans to total loans

0.91 %

0.91 %

0.87 %

0.91 %

0.87 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.12 % Capital Ratios



















Common equity ratio

9.99 %

9.69 %

9.15 %

9.99 %

9.15 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

7.41 %

7.09 %

7.64 %

7.41 %

7.64 % Book value per share

$ 41.16

$ 39.97

$ 36.44

$ 41.16

$ 36.44 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)

$ 29.69

$ 28.42

$ 29.91

$ 29.69

$ 29.91 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.12 %

8.94 %

9.90 %

9.12 %

9.90 % Total risk-based capital ratio

13.95 %

13.47 %

15.11 %

13.95 %

15.11 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

% Change

Dec 2025

vs. Sep

2025

% Change

Dec 2025

vs. Dec

2024 ASSETS



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 97,492

$ 98,848

$ 214,963

(1) %

(55) % Investments:



















Trading securities

5,747

5,581

5,243

3 %

10 % Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

930,401

889,765

593,749

5 %

57 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

485,292

495,007

517,778

(2) %

(6) % Other investments

26,497

31,185

22,514

(15) %

18 % Total investments

1,447,937

1,421,538

1,139,284

2 %

27 % Loans held for sale, at fair value

15,040

9,775

11,049

54 %

36 % Loans:



















Commercial real estate

2,185,105

2,173,748

1,711,964

1 %

28 % Commercial

417,439

479,461

382,785

(13) %

9 % Residential real estate

2,012,922

2,017,675

1,752,249

- %

15 % Home equity

332,256

313,951

253,251

6 %

31 % Consumer

17,416

18,092

15,010

(4) %

16 % Total loans

4,965,138

5,002,927

4,115,259

(1) %

21 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(45,276)

(45,501)

(35,728)

- %

27 % Net loans

4,919,862

4,957,426

4,079,531

(1) %

21 % Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

194,085

195,558

95,112

(1) %

104 % Other assets

300,168

298,377

265,199

1 %

13 % Total assets

$ 6,974,584

$ 6,981,522

$ 5,805,138

- %

20 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 1,113,450

$ 1,162,149

$ 925,571

(4) %

20 % Interest checking

1,703,971

1,535,482

1,483,589

11 %

15 % Savings and money market

1,910,708

1,879,770

1,511,589

2 %

26 % Certificates of deposit

679,087

701,031

532,424

(3) %

28 % Brokered deposits

130,565

124,326

179,994

5 %

(27) % Total deposits

5,537,781

5,402,758

4,633,167

2 %

20 % Short-term borrowings

581,780

748,492

500,621

(22) %

16 % Long-term borrowings

1,000

1,000

-

- %

N.M. Junior subordinated debentures

61,515

61,441

44,331

- %

39 % Accrued interest and other liabilities

95,950

91,387

95,788

5 %

- % Total liabilities

6,278,026

6,305,078

5,273,907

- %

19 % Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, no par value

215,797

215,145

116,425

- %

85 % Retained earnings

545,149

529,721

509,452

3 %

7 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss:



















Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(70,405)

(74,348)

(104,015)

(5) %

(32) % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

5,478

5,532

8,958

(1) %

(39) % Net unrecognized gain on postretirement plans, net of tax

539

394

411

37 %

31 % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(64,388)

(68,422)

(94,646)

(6) %

(32) % Total Shareholders' equity

696,558

676,444

531,231

3 %

31 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,974,584

$ 6,981,522

$ 5,805,138

- %

20 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

% Change Dec

2025 vs. Sep

2025

% Change Dec

2025 vs. Dec

2024 (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024



Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 70,032

$ 69,070

$ 54,035

1 %

30 % Taxable interest on investments

10,489

10,314

6,925

2 %

51 % Nontaxable interest on investments

455

456

461

- %

(1) % Dividend income

457

470

408

(3) %

12 % Other interest income

610

584

1,662

4 %

(63) % Total interest income

82,043

80,894

63,491

1 %

29 % Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

23,353

24,719

23,408

(6) %

- % Interest on borrowings

3,867

4,039

4,134

(4) %

(6) % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

905

864

540

5 %

68 % Total interest expense

28,125

29,622

28,082

(5) %

- % Net interest income

53,918

51,272

35,409

5 %

52 % Provision for credit losses

2,969

2,972

809

- %

267 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses

50,949

48,300

34,600

5 %

47 % Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

4,689

3,704

3,553

27 %

32 % Service charges on deposit accounts

2,558

2,570

2,136

- %

20 % Income from fiduciary services

1,927

1,884

1,834

2 %

5 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,674

1,850

1,441

(10) %

16 % Mortgage banking income, net

863

1,092

933

(21) %

(8) % Bank-owned life insurance

820

957

720

(14) %

14 % Other income

1,603

2,068

1,549

(22) %

3 % Total non-interest income

14,134

14,125

12,166

- %

16 % Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

20,077

20,089

15,973

- %

26 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

4,571

4,173

3,660

10 %

25 % Net occupancy costs

2,795

2,666

1,971

5 %

42 % Debit card expense

1,653

1,745

1,344

(5) %

23 % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,474

1,473

139

- %

N.M. Regulatory assessments

1,146

1,020

804

12 %

43 % Consulting and professional fees

999

810

786

23 %

27 % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

43

46

50

(7) %

(14) % Merger and acquisition costs

41

315

432

(87) %

(91) % Other expenses

4,061

3,590

3,205

13 %

27 % Total non-interest expense

36,860

35,927

28,364

3 %

30 % Income before income tax expense

28,223

26,498

18,402

7 %

53 % Income Tax Expense

5,664

5,304

3,736

7 %

52 % Net Income

$ 22,559

$ 21,194

$ 14,666

6 %

54 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.34

$ 1.25

$ 1.01

7 %

33 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33

$ 1.25

$ 1.00

6 %

33 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For the Year Ended

% Change Dec

2025 vs. Dec

2024 (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 273,128

$ 214,650

27 % Taxable interest on investments

40,832

27,381

49 % Nontaxable interest on investments

1,834

1,849

(1) % Dividend income

1,940

1,630

19 % Other interest income

2,921

4,047

(28) % Total interest income

320,655

249,557

28 % Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

97,287

95,806

2 % Interest on borrowings

16,544

19,166

(14) % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

3,567

2,132

67 % Total interest expense

117,398

117,104

- % Net interest income

203,257

132,453

53 % Provision (credit) for credit losses

22,290

(404)

N.M. Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

180,967

132,857

36 % Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

15,272

12,657

21 % Service charges on deposit accounts

9,851

8,444

17 % Income from fiduciary services

7,630

7,270

5 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

7,015

5,535

27 % Mortgage banking income, net

3,523

3,230

9 % Bank-owned life insurance

3,440

2,806

23 % Other income

5,791

4,597

26 % Total non-interest income

52,522

44,539

18 % Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

79,801

64,073

25 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

17,769

14,364

24 % Net occupancy costs

11,187

7,912

41 % Merger and acquisition costs

9,286

1,159

N.M. Debit card expense

6,813

5,287

29 % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

5,893

556

N.M. Consulting and professional fees

4,617

3,583

29 % Regulatory assessments

4,279

3,258

31 % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

270

201

34 % Other expenses

14,919

11,543

29 % Total non-interest expense

154,834

111,936

38 % Income before income tax expense

78,655

65,460

20 % Income Tax Expense

13,495

12,456

8 % Net Income

$ 65,160

$ 53,004

23 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 3.86

$ 3.63

6 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.84

$ 3.62

6 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 42,711

$ 38,170

$ 130,405

4.20 %

4.45 %

4.49 % Investments - taxable

1,393,828

1,380,042

1,150,351

3.18 %

3.17 %

2.61 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,184

61,114

61,929

3.77 %

3.77 %

3.77 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

2,182,891

2,123,138

1,707,914

5.79 %

5.72 %

5.36 % Commercial(1)

371,987

398,870

359,954

6.36 %

6.26 %

6.29 % Municipal(1)

93,664

97,113

15,237

4.65 %

4.76 %

5.30 % Residential real estate

2,031,695

2,033,136

1,766,143

4.87 %

4.86 %

4.45 % Home equity

322,941

305,037

250,184

6.78 %

7.12 %

7.42 % Consumer

18,015

18,716

16,881

12.25 %

11.59 %

8.89 % Total loans

5,021,193

4,976,010

4,116,313

5.52 %

5.50 %

5.19 % Total interest-earning assets

6,518,916

6,455,336

5,458,998

5.00 %

4.98 %

4.61 % Other assets

479,563

469,590

315,181











Total assets

$ 6,998,479

$ 6,924,926

$ 5,774,179





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,174,537

$ 1,163,310

$ 948,015

- %

- %

- % Interest checking

1,674,762

1,622,869

1,449,281

1.73 %

1.82 %

2.29 % Savings

1,059,967

1,011,847

726,179

1.36 %

1.34 %

1.06 % Money market

832,435

842,043

779,893

2.46 %

2.69 %

3.09 % Certificates of deposit

690,278

698,948

537,922

3.38 %

3.50 %

3.67 % Total deposits

5,431,979

5,339,017

4,441,290

1.61 %

1.69 %

1.91 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

127,995

176,508

170,638

4.21 %

4.51 %

4.93 % Customer repurchase agreements

264,926

246,775

182,017

1.05 %

1.18 %

1.58 % Junior subordinated debentures

61,479

61,404

44,331

5.84 %

5.58 %

4.84 % Other borrowings

338,290

354,099

325,000

3.71 %

3.70 %

4.17 % Total borrowings

792,690

838,786

721,986

3.07 %

3.27 %

3.74 % Total funding liabilities

6,224,669

6,177,803

5,163,276

1.79 %

1.90 %

2.16 % Other liabilities

85,874

87,495

80,144











Shareholders' equity

687,936

659,628

530,759











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,998,479

$ 6,924,926

$ 5,774,179











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.21 %

3.08 %

2.45 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.29 %

3.16 %

2.57 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)

2.92 %

2.82 %

2.57 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 52,109

$ 68,633

4.45 %

4.86 % Investments - taxable

1,386,590

1,159,910

3.13 %

2.56 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,455

61,992

3.78 %

3.78 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

2,112,281

1,699,655

5.81 %

5.29 % Commercial(1)

396,783

378,257

6.38 %

6.44 % Municipal(1)

91,044

15,859

5.06 %

4.94 % Residential real estate

2,034,170

1,773,149

4.82 %

4.47 % Home equity

300,630

244,332

7.02 %

7.74 % Consumer

18,687

17,919

11.70 %

9.00 % Total loans

4,953,595

4,129,171

5.53 %

5.20 % Total interest-earning assets

6,453,749

5,419,706

4.99 %

4.62 % Other assets

474,464

315,335







Total assets

$ 6,928,213

$ 5,735,041

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 1,137,343

$ 929,443

- %

- % Interest checking

1,659,215

1,464,651

1.81 %

2.48 % Savings

982,210

657,529

1.23 %

0.71 % Money market

860,117

766,596

2.61 %

3.31 % Certificates of deposit

699,740

567,182

3.54 %

3.80 % Total deposits

5,338,625

4,385,401

1.67 %

2.00 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

177,089

152,918

4.49 %

5.18 % Customer repurchase agreements

245,748

185,299

1.20 %

1.73 % Junior subordinated debentures

61,373

44,331

5.81 %

4.81 % Other borrowings

359,625

365,989

3.78 %

4.36 % Total borrowings

843,835

748,537

3.33 %

3.90 % Total funding liabilities

6,182,460

5,133,938

1.90 %

2.28 % Other liabilities

91,276

89,290







Shareholders' equity

654,477

511,813







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,928,213

$ 5,735,041







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.09 %

2.34 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.17 %

2.46 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)

2.82 %

2.46 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Organic Loans And Deposits Growth (Unaudited)





(A)

(B)

(C)

(D) = (A) - (B) - (C) (In thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Northway

Acquisition

Purchase

Accounting (1)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Organic Growth (Decline) Loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 2,185,105

$ 1,711,964

$ 360,272

$ 112,869

7 % Commercial

417,439

382,785

106,487

(71,833)

(19) % Residential real estate

2,012,922

1,752,249

273,349

(12,676)

(1) % Home equity

332,256

253,251

34,304

44,701

18 % Consumer

17,416

15,010

1,251

1,155

8 % Total loans

$ 4,965,138

$ 4,115,259

$ 775,663

$ 74,216

2 % Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 1,113,450

$ 925,571

$ 197,320

$ (9,441)

(1) % Interest checking

1,703,971

1,483,589

315,891

(95,509)

(6) % Savings and money market

1,910,708

1,511,589

285,889

113,230

7 % Certificates of deposit

679,087

532,424

172,573

(25,910)

(5) % Brokered deposits

130,565

179,994

-

(49,429)

(27) % Total deposits

$ 5,537,781

$ 4,633,167

$ 971,673

$ (67,059)

(1) %





(1) Represents fair value of loans and deposits as of the acquisition date, January 2, 2025.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,667

$ 3,393

$ 3,678

$ 4,322

$ 1,891 Commercial real estate

639

134

145

271

559 Commercial

3,042

4,103

13,514

1,803

1,927 Home equity

672

697

834

848

434 Consumer

3

3

6

7

18 Total non-accrual loans

7,023

8,330

18,177

7,251

4,829 Accruing loans past due 90 days

-

-

-

-

- Total non-performing loans

7,023

8,330

18,177

7,251

4,829 Other real estate owned

-

-

72

72

- Total non-performing assets

$ 7,023

$ 8,330

$ 18,249

$ 7,323

$ 4,829 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,565

$ 725

$ 1,519

$ 1,754

$ 558 Commercial real estate

5,284

5,014

1,120

380

689 Commercial

541

1,865

884

767

393 Home equity

713

456

457

301

552 Consumer

59

37

134

139

69 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 8,162

$ 8,097

$ 4,114

$ 3,341

$ 2,261 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 35,728

$ 35,728

$ 35,728

$ 35,728

$ 36,935 ACL established on acquired PCD loans (1)

3,071

3,071

3,071

3,071

- Provision for credit losses

22,031

19,009

15,469

8,873

53 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

4

4

4

4

- Commercial real estate

3,220

218

191

191

- Commercial

12,659

12,320

1,245

896

1,784 Home equity

21

21

3

3

1 Consumer

185

152

102

26

98 Total charge-offs

16,089

12,715

1,545

1,120

1,883 Total recoveries

(535)

(408)

(299)

(171)

(623) Net charge-offs

15,554

12,307

1,246

949

1,260 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 45,276

$ 45,501

$ 53,022

$ 46,723

$ 35,728 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 45,276

$ 45,501

$ 53,022

$ 46,723

$ 35,728 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)

3,064

3,117

3,685

3,362

2,806 ACL, end of period

$ 48,340

$ 48,618

$ 56,707

$ 50,085

$ 38,534 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.37 %

0.15 %

0.12 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.11 %

0.08 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.91 %

0.91 %

1.08 %

0.96 %

0.87 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



















Quarter-to-date

0.26 %

0.89 %

0.02 %

0.08 %

0.04 % Year-to-date

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

644.68 %

546.23 %

291.70 %

644.37 %

739.86 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.05 %





(1) Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD"). (2) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; and Adjusted Return on Average Assets:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Adjusted Net Income:



















Net income, as presented

$ 22,559

$ 21,194

$ 14,666

$ 65,160

$ 53,004 Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

-

-

-

6,294

- Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

-

-

-

249

- Merger and acquisition costs

41

315

432

9,286

1,159 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

-

(675)

-

(675)

- Signature Bank bond recovery

-

-

-

-

(910) Total adjustments before taxes

41

(360)

432

15,154

249 Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

(9)

83

(12)

(3,454)

179 Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

-

-

-

(2,421)

- Adjusted net income

$ 22,591

$ 20,917

$ 15,086

$ 74,439

$ 53,432





















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:



















Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 1.33

$ 1.25

$ 1.00

$ 3.84

$ 3.62 Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

-

-

-

0.37

- Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

-

-

-

0.01

- Merger and acquisition costs





0.02

0.03

0.55

0.08 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

-

(0.04)

-

(0.04)

- Signature Bank bond recovery

-

-

-

-

(0.06) Total adjustments before taxes

-

(0.02)

0.03

0.89

0.02 Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

-

-

-

(0.20)

0.01 Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

-

-

-

(0.14)

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33

$ 1.23

$ 1.03

$ 4.39

$ 3.65





















Adjusted Return on Average Assets:



















Return on average assets, as presented

1.28 %

1.21 %

1.01 %

0.94 %

0.92 % Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

- %

- %

- %

0.09 %

- % Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

- %

- %

- %

0.01 %

- % Merger and acquisition costs

- %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.13 %

0.02 % Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

- %

(0.04) %

- %

(0.01) %

- % Signature Bank bond recovery

- %

- %

- %

- %

(0.02) % Total adjustments before taxes

- %

(0.02) %

0.03 %

0.22 %

- % Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

- %

- %

- %

(0.05) %

- % Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

- %

- %

- %

(0.04) %

- % Adjusted return on average assets

1.28 %

1.19 %

1.04 %

1.07 %

0.92 %





(1) Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23% and 21% for periods ended in 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway merger.

Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



















Return on average equity, as presented

13.01 %

12.75 %

10.99 %

9.96 %

10.36 % Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

- %

- %

- %

0.96 %

- % Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

- %

- %

- %

0.04 %

- % Merger and acquisition costs

0.02 %

0.19 %

0.32 %

1.42 %

0.23 % Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

- %

(0.41) %

- %

(0.10) %

- % Signature Bank bond recovery

- %

- %

- %

- %

(0.18) % Total adjustments before taxes

0.02 %

(0.22) %

0.32 %

2.32 %

0.05 % Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

- %

0.05 %

(0.01) %

(0.53) %

0.04 % Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

- %

- %

- %

(0.37) %

- % Adjusted return on average equity

13.03 %

12.58 %

11.30 %

11.38 %

10.45 %





(1) Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23% and 21% for periods ended in 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway merger.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Net income, as presented

$ 22,559

$ 21,194

$ 14,666

$ 65,160

$ 53,004 Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses

2,969

2,972

809

22,290

(404) Adjustment for income tax expense

5,664

5,304

3,736

13,495

12,456 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

31,192

29,470

19,211

100,945

65,056 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

41

315

432

9,286

1,159 Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

-

(675)

-

(675)

- Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 31,233

$ 29,110

$ 19,643

$ 109,556

$ 66,215

Efficiency Ratio:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 36,860

$ 35,927

$ 28,364

$ 154,834

$ 111,936 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

(41)

(315)

(432)

(9,286)

(1,159) Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

(1,474)

(1,473)

(139)

(5,893)

(556) Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 35,345

$ 34,139

$ 27,793

$ 139,655

$ 110,221 Net interest income, as presented

$ 53,918

$ 51,272

$ 35,409

$ 203,257

$ 132,453 Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)

331

344

162

1,314

637 Adjusted net interest income

54,249

51,616

35,571

204,571

133,090 Non-interest income, as presented

14,134

14,125

12,166

52,522

44,539 Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

-

(675)

-

(675)

- Adjusted non-interest income

14,134

13,450

12,166

51,847

44,539 Adjusted net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income

$ 68,383

$ 65,066

$ 47,737

$ 256,418

$ 177,629 GAAP efficiency ratio

54.16 %

54.94 %

59.62 %

60.53 %

63.24 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

51.69 %

52.47 %

58.22 %

54.46 %

62.05 %





(1) Calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Net income, as presented

$ 22,559

$ 21,194

$ 14,666

$ 65,160

$ 53,004 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,474

1,473

139

5,893

556 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(339)

(339)

(29)

(1,355)

(117) Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 23,694

$ 22,328

$ 14,776

$ 69,698

$ 53,443 Average equity, as presented

$ 687,936

$ 659,628

$ 530,759

$ 654,477

$ 511,813 Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(194,800)

(196,279)

(95,179)

(197,247)

(95,389) Average tangible equity

$ 493,136

$ 463,349

$ 435,580

$ 457,230

$ 416,424 Return on average equity

13.01 %

12.75 %

10.99 %

9.96 %

10.36 % Return on average tangible equity

19.06 %

19.12 %

13.50 %

15.24 %

12.83 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)

$ 22,591

$ 20,917

$ 15,086

$ 74,439

$ 53,432 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,474

1,473

139

5,893

556 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(339)

(339)

(29)

(1,355)

(117) Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 23,726

$ 22,051

$ 15,196

$ 78,977

$ 53,871 Adjusted return on average tangible equity

19.09 %

18.88 %

13.88 %

17.27 %

12.94 %





(1) Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23% and 21% for periods ended in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):











For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented

3.29 %

3.16 %

2.57 %

3.17 %

2.46 % Net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting(1)

(0.31) %

(0.27) %

-

(0.30) %

- Net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting(2)

(0.07) %

(0.08) %

-

(0.07) %

- Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting(3)

0.01 %

0.01 %

-

0.01 %

- Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.92 %

2.82 %

2.57 %

2.81 %

2.46 %





(1) Recognized $4.6 million and $17.0 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (2) Recognized $857,000 and $3.5 million of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $937,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (3) Recognized $131,000 and $525,000 of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $132,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 696,558

$ 676,444

$ 531,231 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(194,085)

(195,558)

(95,112) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 502,473

$ 480,886

$ 436,119 Shares outstanding at period end

16,924,310

16,922,225

14,579,339 Book value per share

$ 41.16

$ 39.97

$ 36.44 Tangible book value per share

29.69

28.42

29.91 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 6,974,584

$ 6,981,522

$ 5,805,138 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(194,085)

(195,558)

(95,112) Tangible assets

$ 6,780,499

$ 6,785,964

$ 5,710,026 Common equity ratio

9.99 %

9.69 %

9.15 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.41 %

7.09 %

7.64 %

