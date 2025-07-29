

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC.SW) Tuesday said it has launched Tryptyr, indicated for the treatment of dry eye disease in the U.S.



The drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May.



'The U.S. launch will also coincide with expansive access initiatives, including a full Field Access Management team dedicated to assisting ECPs with fulfillment, and a First Fill Free trial program for eligible TRYPTYR patients,' the company said ina statement.



