NIU Invest SE (NIU), headed by Austrian investor Cevdet Caner, has announced a proposal to invest in Critical Metals PLC (Critical Metals) by way of conditional subscription of up to 47,824,100 new Ordinary Shares. Critical Metals' Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity share (transition) category of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market operated by the London Stock Exchange PLC. Critical Metals PLC has a 70% stake in the Molulu Project, a cobalt and copper mining asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This marks a critical capital injection into Critical Metals' Molulu Project.

NIU's purchase represents a substantial new investment in Critical Metals. In April 2024, the Company invested £1,000,000 in a Critical Metals convertible loan note (CLN). Since then, NIU has invested a further £628,913 through convertible debt instruments and acquired all rights and interest in £69,960 CLNs and a facility under which £553,360 was due, both of which were previously held by an institutional investor. NIU has agreed to apply the sums due in respect of these debt instruments for new Ordinary Shares on or about closing of NIU's subscription. As a result of the transaction, NIU will own a minimum of 53.95% of Critical Metals' outstanding new Ordinary Shares at closing.

Ordinarily this level of investment by NIU would result in NIU having to make a mandatory offer under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. However, the Panel has given consent to obtain a waiver of this obligation by Critical Metals publishing a Code compliant circular (which was published on 16 July 2025) and obtaining approval of independent shareholders at a general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 4 August 2025.

The Molulu Project has the potential to evolve into a medium-size copper and cobalt mine near Lubumbashi in southeastern DRC. This copper region hosts large copper mines owned by companies such as MMG, CNMC, and CDM. The Molulu Project was previously mined by artisanal miners, and Critical Metals acquired the project in September 2022. Scout mining in the known copper area commenced in January 2023 for several months until a decision was made to conduct a diamond drilling programme.

Critical Metals plans to further develop and expand the Molulu Project's mining operations to realize the asset's full value. Caner said, "We are building a dynamic portfolio in the Democratic Republic of Congo that will grow in tandem with the country. We are committed to local development and seek to quickly establish a stable and growing operation that will be a long-term partner with Molulu's communities and the Congolese government."

NIU is a leading Europe and US-based investment company focused on entrepreneurship and value creation, with the goal of becoming a fully integrated mining investor and operator with assets across North America, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner has invested in the mining and property sectors for over two decades. NIU plans to make further mining acquisitions in 2025, building a diverse portfolio of critical assets that drive long-term growth and align with the global demand for key inputs to advanced industries and cutting-edge technologies.

