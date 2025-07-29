Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced the expansion of its solutions for existing client Prosperity Life Group and its insurance-focused asset manager, Prosperity Asset Management (collectively "Prosperity"), to support their continued growth in mortgage assets, particularly complex residential tranche loans (RTLs).

The additional solution, which has been seamlessly integrated with Prosperity's existing Clearwater platform, streamlines mortgage loan operations by providing a single platform for managing the entire mortgage lifecycle-from origination and deal management to analytics, accounting, and reporting. The solution enhances transparency and control, allowing Prosperity to manage the increased volume and complexity of its mortgage portfolio, as well as the optimization of tranche-specific drawdown schedules for the RTL portfolio. The accuracy and timeliness of the data on the Clearwater platform will help Prosperity access an up-to-date view of its mortgage book and receive a complete portfolio overview.

"As we continue to strategically scale our mortgage portfolio, expanding our partnership with Clearwater will help to streamline and enhance our operational capabilities," said Richard Gordon, Controller at Prosperity Asset Management. "This solution provides our asset management and insurance teams with clean and accurate data that will help them make informed decisions and meet regulatory requirements."

"Prosperity is taking a strategic step forward by ensuring its mortgage investments are backed by scalable, transparent, and automated infrastructure," said Kirat Singh, President of Risk and Alternative Assets at Clearwater Analytics. "The demands on insurance companies with mortgage books are increasing, and leading firms respond by modernizing their approach. With Clearwater, Prosperity is positioning itself for long-term growth with the agility and insights needed to navigate an evolving market."

About Prosperity Life Group

Prosperity Life Group is an innovative insurance, reinsurance, and asset management organization. Collectively, its underwriting companies have been helping individuals and their families for over 100 years by providing life insurance, asset accumulation, and supplemental health products to help them achieve their goals. Prosperity's asset management business is conducted through Prosperity Asset Management, an insurance-focused asset manager specializing in private and public credit opportunities and origination platforms. For more information about Prosperity Life Group, visit prosperitylife.com. For more information about Prosperity Asset Management, visit prosperityasset.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

