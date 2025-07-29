

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is up over 267% at $2.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is up over 146% at $1.83. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (STAI) is up over 49% at $1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is up over 37% at $18.99. GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is up over 28% at $108.70. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is up over 17% at $1.06. Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) is up over 16% at $199.22. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is up over 12% at $10.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is up over 9% at $20.45. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is up over 9% at $5.50.



In the Red



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is down over 41% at $4.18. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 40% at $10.27. Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) is down over 37% at $1.22. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV) is down over 27% at $7.95. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is down over 24% at $3.40. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is down over 21% at $5.10. Carbon Revolution Public (CREV) is down over 20% at $4.31. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is down over 16% at $81.39. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is down over 12% at $8.00. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is down over 11% at $6.94.



