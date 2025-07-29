

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted for the first time in four months in June, Statistics Finland reported Tuesday.



Gross domestic product shrank 0.2 percent in June from a year ago, offsetting the 0.2 percent rise in May. This was the first fall since February.



Seasonally adjusted GDP expanded at a faster pace of 0.7 percent, following May's marginal growth of 0.1 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP remained flat for the second straight time in the second quarter. GDP was 0.5 percent higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.



It was estimated that the number of the employed decreased by 0.8 percent from a year ago and the number of hours worked fell 1.7 percent in the second quarter.



