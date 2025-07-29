

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.10 per share on revenues of about $23.0 billion, with organic sales growth in the Mid-single digits.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.06 per share on revenue growth of 2.2 percent to $22.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



