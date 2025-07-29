Severfield has suffered greatly in the last 12 months, but the outlook appears to be improving as the order book is expanding and the low embedded margins within it wash out over the next 12 months or so. Furthermore, we anticipate the recruitment of a new chief executive 'imminently' and the company could return to paying dividends in the current year if the outlook and balance sheet improve sufficiently. Margin recovery could imply that risks are to the upside in FY27.

