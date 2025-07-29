

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $15.41 to $15.55 per share from the prior range of $14.55 to $15.55 per share.



On average, 25 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $15.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said increase in earnings expectations is driven mainly by the stronger than expected second quarter performance, lower than expected spend, and continued favorability below the line for the remainder of the year.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.55 to $5.65 per share, based on current fuel pricing, interest rates and currency exchange rates. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter.



