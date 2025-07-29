

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment across regions and markets remains cautious ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision to be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Market sentiment was also swayed by corporate earnings updates as well as impending economic data releases.



Wall Street Futures have recorded mild gains ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Major benchmarks in Europe have made an emphatic rally. Mixed sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened except in the U.S. where it eased close to a percent. Crude oil prices rallied amidst optimism generated by easing trade tensions. Gold is trading in the green after a 5-day losing streak. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,853.00, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,405.80, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 24,277.03, up 1.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,146.05, up 0.71% France's CAC 40 at 7,901.40, up 1.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,403.15, up 1.23% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,674.55, down 0.79% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,704.60, up 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,609.71, up 0.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,524.45, down 0.15%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1522, down 0.58% GBP/USD at 1.3308, down 0.40% USD/JPY at 148.72, up 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6498, down 0.34% USD/CAD at 1.3769, up 0.23% Dollar Index at 99.14, up 0.51%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.400%, down 0.95% Germany at 2.6970%, up 0.30% France at 3.358%, up 0.24% U.K. at 4.6630%, up 0.24% Japan at 1.561%, up 0.06%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $69.94, up 0.89%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $67.34, up 0.94%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,374.52, up 0.23%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,784.09, down 0.05% Ethereum at $3,845.92, down 0.66% XRP at $3.15, down 1.89% BNB at $821.34, down 3.38% Solana at $183.43, down 4.67%



