ManpowerGroup Appoints Valerie Beaulieu-James as Chief Growth Officer

MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today announced the appointment of Valerie Beaulieu-James as Chief Growth Officer, effective August 1, 2025. In this global role, Beaulieu-James will lead the company's commercial strategy, overseeing Sales, Insights, and Marketing to accelerate growth and deliver greater value to clients and candidates.

Reporting to President & Chief Strategy Officer Becky Frankiewicz, Beaulieu-James will shape and execute ManpowerGroup's Integrated Commercial Strategy across its family of brands-Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions. By leveraging data and market intelligence and embracing AI-driven capabilities she will enable smarter go-to-market decisions, focus on expanding market share in priority verticals, deepening stakeholder engagement, and strengthening the company's brand equity worldwide.

"Valerie is joining ManpowerGroup at a pivotal moment as we accelerate our growth agenda," said Becky Frankiewicz, President & Chief Strategy Officer. "She brings proven commercial leadership, with a track record of scaling impact through technology, data, and strong partnerships. I know she will help us add value to our clients as transformation accelerates, and she will create more personalized connections to meaningful work for our candidates. I look forward to partnering with Valerie as we strengthen our global brands, grow market share, and unlock new ways to deliver value around the world."

Beaulieu-James brings more than 30 years of global experience across technology, sales, marketing, and workforce solutions. She spent over two decades at Microsoft in senior leadership roles spanning Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific (APAC), including Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft U.S. and General Manager for APAC SMB & Partner Business, where she led major transformation initiatives and built global commercial partnerships. She currently serves on the Board of Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, and has spent the past five years in senior commercial roles in the workforce industry. Beaulieu-James will be based in Paris.

"ManpowerGroup has a strong legacy, iconic brands, and a bold vision for the future of work powered by purpose and people," Beaulieu-James said. "I'm honored to serve as the company's first Chief Growth Officer and eager to lead a passionate global team focused on transforming the world of work. Together, we'll continue to put humans at the center while harnessing insights and championing AI adoption to enhance the candidate and client experience and fuel growth in targeted industries and verticals."

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2025 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th time - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

