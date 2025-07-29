

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing job openings in the U.S. decreased by slightly less than expected in the month of June.



The report said job openings fell to 7.437 million in June from a downwardly revised 7.712 million in May.



Economists had expected job openings to decrease to 7.400 million from the 7.769 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said hires dipped to 5.204 million in June from 5.465 million in May, while total separations decreased to 5.060 million in June from 5.213 million in May.



Within separations, quits slipped to 3.142 million in June from 3.270 million in May, and layoffs edged down to 1.604 million in June from 1.611 million in May.



