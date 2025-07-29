

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth eased modestly in the second quarter of the year, reversing the improvement seen in the first three months of the year, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent. Economic output had risen 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.



Industrial value added in the second quarter shrunk 0.1 percent sequentially, while the construction and services sectors logged positive activity growth of 0.2 percent, the report said.



The year-on-year growth rate slowed to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous quarter. That was the weakest since the second quarter of last year, when the growth rate was the same.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News