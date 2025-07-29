Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases, is pleased to share an update regarding its strategic repositioning.

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow at the holding company level

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Repositioning to enhance shareholder value creation, while maintaining the ultimate strategic focus on the development of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36 assets

Gained access to the crypto-markets via newly established crypto brokerage account

TME Pharma NV is currently a holding company. Management will now implement and strengthen this structure through complementary, revenue-generating initiatives to cover operating costs. Parallel to its core biotechnology activities, the company is exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships in stable, profitable businesses. These efforts are aimed at creating a fundamentally profitable corporate structure in which revenues from non-core activities will support and strengthen the further development of its patented drug candidates, which remain the company's flagship products, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36.

The company holds over €150 million in tax loss carryforwards, which may provide financial benefit if profitable operations are established. A specialist firm is actively assessing opportunities for TME Pharma NV to use these tax assets.

Over the past two decades, TME Pharma has made significant investments in its development programs, resulting in promising scientific and clinical results. Shareholders have not yet been able to benefit from this strong fundamental performance, partly due to high dilution. Management's ambition is to break with this trend and has already taken measures to limit further dilution. As previously announced, the company successfully closed non-dilutive financing of €2.05 million in May, thanks in part to the support of the CEO, who subscribed to €600,000 of these bonds. As a next step, management believes that a diversified, profit-driven structure will provide a stronger foundation for unlocking the full potential of its key assets, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36, which ultimately represents true shareholder value.

As of June 30, a crypto-related investment was permitted under the current treasury policy. On July 24th, TME Pharma successfully registered with a leading European crypto broker. The company is actively evaluating opportunities in other crypto- and crypto related investments, with a disciplined approach to balancing risk and return.

Diede van den Ouden, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Our core objective remains consistent: we firmly believe that our key assets, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36, hold substantial value. The strategic framework we have now put in place is designed to create the optimal conditions for unlocking and enhancing shareholder value. TME Pharma is positioning itself to become a financially robust group, capable of making targeted, flexible investments in high-potential projects."

TME Pharma will seek shareholder approval as required for any potential transactions which emerge as part of the new strategy and issue press releases on all material developments.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

