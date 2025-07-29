Regulatory News:

The initial period of the voluntary public tender offer initiated by BWGI (the "Offer"), acting through Kaon V1, on the Verallia (Paris:VRLA) shares that it does not already own, closed successfully on July 25, 2025. 50,097,577 Verallia's shares were tendered to the Offer during its initial period, representing 41.47% of Verallia's share capital and 34.88% of its voting rights, allowing BWGI to hold 70.31% of Verallia's share capital and 62.81% of its voting rights from the settlement-delivery of the initial Offer, which will take place on August 1st, 2025.

Reopening of the Offer

In accordance with the provisions the General Regulations of the French financial markets authority ("AMF"), the Offer will be reopened for 10 trading days, under the same financial terms as those set out in Kaon V's offer document approved by the AMF's under number no. 25-196 on June 5, 2025 (i.e. an Offer price of €28.30 per Verallia share), in order to enable shareholders who have not tendered their shares to the initial Offer to do so during the reopened Offer if they wish to.

A notice related to the timetable of the reopened Offer has been published on 29 July 2025 by the AMF. The Offer will be reopened from July 31, 2025, to August 13, 2025. The settlement-delivery of the reopened Offer will take place on August 20, 2025. The notice related to the timetable of the reopened Offer published by the AMF is available on its website (www.amf-france.org).

The tender procedure and the centralization of the reopened Offer will be identical to those applicable to the initial Offer, it being specified, however, that tender orders to the reopened Offer will be irrevocable.

The documentation relating to the Offer, including the "other information" documents relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Kaon V and Verallia, is available on both Verallia's (www.verallia.com) and the AMF's (www.amf-france.org) websites.

D.F. King Ltd is acting as information agent for Verallia's institutional shareholders (contact: Mr. David Chase Lopes, Managing Director, EMEA, david.chaselopes@dfkingltd.co.uk).

A guide for investors in the form of "questions and answers" is available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com) to address questions that may be raised by shareholders.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any decision regarding the Offer must be based exclusively on the information contained in the Offer documents.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulation or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not intended for persons subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release are required to inquire about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Verallia assumes no responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by anyone.

Protection of personal data

You may unsubscribe from the distribution list of our press releases at any time by sending your request to the following email address: investors@verallia.com. Press releases will still be available via the website https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/.

Verallia SA, as data controller, processes personal data for the purpose of implementing and managing its internal and external communication. This processing is based on legitimate interests. The data collected (last name, first name, professional contact details, profiles, relationship history) is essential for this processing and is used by the relevant departments of the Verallia Group and, where applicable, its subcontractors. Verallia SA transfers personal data to its service providers located outside the European Union, who are responsible for providing and managing technical solutions related to the aforementioned processing. Verallia SA ensures that the appropriate guarantees are obtained in order to supervise these data transfers outside of the European Union. Under the conditions defined by the applicable regulations for the protection of personal data, you may access and obtain a copy of the data concerning you, object to the processing of this data and request for it to be rectified or erased. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your data. To exercise any of these rights, please contact the Group Financial Communication Department at investors@verallia.com. If, after having contacted us, you believe that your rights have not been respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection regulations, you may submit a complaint to the CNIL (Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés - France's regulatory body).

1 BWGI is acting as the investment manager of Kaon V, a sub-fund of Kaon Investment Fund ICAV and direct shareholder of Verallia.

