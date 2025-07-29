

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market shrugged off a somewhat shaky start and climbed higher on Tuesday with investors mostly reacting to corporate earnings updates, and looking ahead to monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and closely following trade talks.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 43.96 points or 0.37% at 11,958.91. The index, which edged down to 11,896.89 in early trades, climbed to 12,012.56 around early afternoon, before paring some gains.



Lonza Group climbed 2.65%. Amrize gained nearly 2%. Lindt & Spruengli advanced 1.85%, while Novartis gained nearly 1.5%.



Alcon, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance and Holcim gained 0.6 to 1.3%.



SIG Group fell nearly 5%. Sika ended 3.65% down. Swatch Group and Adecco both shed a little over 2%. Logitech International drifted down by about 1.25%.



Kuehne + Nagel, Partners Group, SGS, Givaudan and Roche Holding also closed weak.



