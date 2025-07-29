DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies announces filing of 2025 Half-Year Report ? Conditions for accessing or consulting the Report

Châtillon, France, July 29, 2025

DBV Technologies announces filing of 2025 Half-Year Report ? Conditions for accessing or consulting the Report

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need (the "Company"), today announced the filing, for the semester ended June 30, 2025, of its Half-Year Report with the French market authority, "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" ("AMF").

The 2025 Half-Year Report can be consulted or downloaded from the Company's website) in the section Investors/Financial Information, and on the AMF website), in French only.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

- by mail: DBV Technologies - 107 avenue de la République 92320 Châtillon, France ;

- by email: investors@dbv-technologies.com.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

