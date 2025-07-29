Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Results

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2025.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in U.S. dollars ($) and metric tons. Interim financial figures are unaudited. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per ADS, Free Cash Flow and Net Cash. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Summary of Second Quarter of 2025 Results

CONSOLIDATED 2Q25 1Q25 DIF 2Q24 DIF 1H25 1H24 DIF Steel Products Shipments (thousand tons) 3,719 3,857 -4 % 3,841 -3 % 7,577 7,735 -2 % Mining Products Shipments (thousand tons) 1,980 1,791 11 % 1,496 32 % 3,771 2,920 29 % Net Sales ($ million) 3,947 3,933 0 % 4,514 -13 % 7,880 9,292 -15 % Operating Income ($ million) 199 132 51 % 371 -46 % 331 1,045 -68 % Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 403 322 25 % 545 -26 % 725 1,400 -48 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 10 % 8 % 12 % 9 % 15 % Provision for Usiminas Participation Acquisition Litigation ($ million) (40 ) (45 ) (783 ) (85 ) (783 ) Net Income (Loss) ($ million) 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 ) Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million) 215 67 (728 ) 282 (366 ) Earnings (Losses) per ADS1 ($) 1.10 0.34 (3.71 ) 1.44 (1.87 ) Adjusted Net Income ($ million) 299 188 40 487 531 Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million) 251 108 (21 ) 359 340 Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($) 1.28 0.55 (0.11 ) 1.83 1.73

Note: Each American Depositary Share, or ADS, represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Ternium's Adjusted EBITDA Margin rose sequentially to 10% in the second quarter, primarily driven by higher realized steel prices, mainly in Mexico. Sales volumes of steel products declined slightly sequentially, largely due to lower shipments in Mexico and the US, partially offset by higher shipments in Argentina. The uncertain business climate in Mexico related to trade discussions weighed on local steel demand in the period. Sales volumes in the country were also affected by an increase of the US import tariff on steel and derivative products under Section 232 to 50%.

Cash from operations in the second quarter totaled $1.0 billion driven by a significant decrease in working capital, consistent with declining sales volumes. Capital expenditures amounted to $810 million in the period, mainly in connection with the ongoing expansion at the company's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico. In addition, the company paid a dividend of $353 million corresponding to the balance of the total dividend declared for the year 2024. Ternium's net cash position as of the end of June 2025 was $1.0 billion, decreasing by $268 million since the end of March 2025.

Outlook

Ternium expects Adjusted EBITDA to keep improving in the third quarter of 2025, supported by ongoing cost reduction initiatives and operational enhancements. The company is concentrating on a comprehensive plan for cost management, aiming to improve profitability and resilience even as challenging market conditions persist.

In Mexico, the steel sector is dealing with uncertainty from ongoing tariff talks with the U.S. In response to shifting market conditions, the Mexican government has begun implementing trade measures intended to defend local producers against unfair trade practices, leading to early declines in steel imports, especially from Asia. Consequently, Ternium expects some increase in shipments in Mexico in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the year.

Unlike the recent developments in Mexico, Brazil's steel market continues to struggle with a high level of unfairly traded steel imports, especially from China, which is hurting local producers. In this context, Usiminas keeps working on strengthening its competitiveness and expects to achieve an improved cost per ton in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the year.

In Argentina, Ternium anticipates that shipments in the third quarter of 2025 will remain relatively stable after a significant sequential increase during the second quarter driven by seasonal factors as well as a gradually recovering macroeconomic environment.

Analysis of Second Quarter of 2025 Results

Consolidated Net Sales

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 DIF 2Q24 DIF 1H25 1H24 DIF Steel segment 3,812 3,801 0 % 4,395 -13 % 7,613 9,085 -16 % Mining segment 135 132 3 % 119 13 % 267 208 28 % Total net sales 3,947 3,933 0 % 4,514 -13 % 7,880 9,292 -15 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 equals Net Income adjusted to exclude:

Depreciation and amortization;

Income tax results;

Net financial results;

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies; and

Provision charge for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

And adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).

Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Adjusted EBITDA".

Steel Segment

In the second quarter of 2025, the Steel Segment's net sales remained relatively stable sequentially. Higher realized steel prices were largely offset by reduced sales volumes, reflecting lower shipments in Mexico, Brazil and Other Markets, while shipments increased in the Southern Region.

Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's net sales declined by 13% in the second quarter of 2025. Steel revenue per ton fell across all regions due to lower steel prices. Sales volumes decreased as well, reflecting lower shipments in Mexico and Other Markets that were partially offset by higher shipments in the Southern Region.

Ternium's sales volume in Mexico declined sequentially in the second quarter due to reduced shipments to industrial customers and a softer commercial market. On a year-over-year basis, the contraction in second-quarter of 2025 volumes was largely driven by the commercial market weakness.

In Brazil, shipments in the second quarter of 2025 remained broadly in line with those of the same period in the prior year, while showing a modest sequential decline. Although domestic steel demand maintained its upward trajectory, the expansion was accompanied by an extraordinary surge in flat steel product imports.

In the Southern Region, shipments rose both sequentially and year-over-year during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a recovery in steel demand in Argentina and, on a sequential basis, a seasonal rebound in activity.

In Other Markets, shipments fell by 14% in the second quarter of 2025, both sequentially and year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in the US.

The Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income rose sequentially in the second quarter of 2025 supported by stronger margins despite lower sales volumes. The margin improvement was primarily driven by higher realized steel prices, partially offset by a slight increase in cost per ton.

Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income declined in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting reduced margins and sales volumes. The contraction in margins was primarily attributable to lower realized steel prices, partially offset by decreased raw material and purchased slab costs.

Mining Segment

The Mining Segment's net sales remained relatively stable sequentially in the second quarter of 2025, as higher sales volumes were largely offset by a decrease in realized iron ore prices. Shipment levels in the second quarter were supported mainly by increased iron ore production. Year-over-year, the Mining Segment's net sales rose by 3% in the second quarter of 2025 reflecting higher sales volumes, partially offset by lower realized iron ore prices.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Mining Segment's Cash Operating Income decreased sequentially and on a year-over-year basis as a result of lower margins, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

The decrease in margins was primarily driven by reduced iron ore realized prices, partially mitigated by lower operating costs per ton.

Net Financial Results

Net financial results for the second quarter of 2025 recorded a $30 million loss. The net foreign exchange result for the period was a $35 million loss, driven mainly by the impact of the Mexican Peso's appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Mexico's net short local currency position and the impact of the Argentine Peso's depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Argentina's net long local currency position.

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Net interest result 1 14 28 15 66 Net foreign exchange result (35 ) 31 (49 ) (4 ) (90 ) Change in fair value of financial assets 17 29 (5 ) 46 (142 ) Other financial expense, net (12 ) (11 ) (13 ) (23 ) (36 ) Net financial results (30 ) 63 (39 ) 33 (201 )

Income Tax Results

Ternium Mexico, Ternium Argentina and Ternium Brasil use the U.S. dollar as their functional currency and are, therefore, affected by deferred tax results.

These results account for the impact of local currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar, as well as for the effect of local inflation.

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Current income tax expense (47 ) (25 ) (124 ) (72 ) (250 ) Deferred tax gain (loss) 151 3 (183 ) 154 (97 ) Income tax gain (expense) 104 (23 ) (307 ) 82 (347 )

Net Income

In the second quarter of 2025, Ternium recorded net income of $259 million, which included a provision adjustment charge of $40 million for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. This adjustment accounted for interest accrual and the appreciation of the Brazilian Real versus the US dollar in the quarter. Excluding this, Adjusted Net Income amounted to $299 million, on operating income of $199 million and an income tax gain of $104 million.

Adjusted Equity Holder's Net Income was $251 million in the second quarter, or $1.28 per ADS, mainly after accounting for the participation of a 76.7% non-controlling interest in Usiminas and a 37.4% non-controlling interest in Ternium Argentina.

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Owners of the parent 215 67 (728 ) 282 (366 ) Non-controlling interest 44 75 (16 ) 119 114 Net Income (Loss) 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 ) Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012 40 45 783 85 783 Adjusted Net Income 299 188 40 487 531

$ per ADS 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Earnings (Losses) per ADS 1.10 0.34 (3.71 ) 1.44 (1.87 ) Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS 1.28 0.55 (0.11 ) 1.83 1.73

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the second quarter of 2025, cash from operations amounted to $1.0 billion after a $787 million decrease in working capital. During the period, inventories declined by $429 million, trade and other receivables decreased by $198 million, and trade payables and other liabilities increased by $161 million.

The reduction in the inventory value was driven by decreased stock volumes and costs. Capital expenditures totaled $810 million in the second quarter, primarily reflecting the progress made in the construction of the new facilities at Ternium's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico.

In the second quarter of 2025, the company paid a dividend of $353 million corresponding to the balance of the total dividend declared for the year 2024. Ternium's net cash position as of the end of June 2025 was $1.0 billion, decreasing by $268 million since the end of March 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Ternium will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss second quarter of 2025 results. A webcast link will be available in the Investor Center section of the company's website at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products, and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Income Statement

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Net sales 3,947 3,933 4,514 7,880 9,292 Cost of sales (3,337 ) (3,402 ) (3,758 ) (6,739 ) (7,432 ) Gross profit 610 531 757 1,141 1,860 Selling, general and administrative expenses (403 ) (396 ) (435 ) (799 ) (866 ) Other operating (expense) income, net (8 ) (3 ) 49 (11 ) 51 Operating income 199 132 371 331 1,045 Financial expense (56 ) (54 ) (45 ) (111 ) (90 ) Financial income 57 68 73 126 156 Other financial (expense) income, net (31 ) 49 (67 ) 18 (267 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 25 16 15 41 34 Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas (40 ) (45 ) (783 ) (85 ) (783 ) Profit (Loss) before income tax results 155 165 (436 ) 320 96 Income tax gain (expense) 104 (23 ) (307 ) 82 (347 ) Profit (Loss) for the period 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 ) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 215 67 (728 ) 282 (366 ) Non-controlling interest 44 75 (16 ) 119 114 Profit (Loss) for the period 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 )

Statement of Financial Position

$ MILLION JUNE 30, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,486 8,381 Intangible assets, net 1,025 1,022 Investments in non-consolidated companies 553 469 Other investments 0 23 Deferred tax assets 1,429 1,194 Receivables, net 1,077 961 Total non-current assets 13,571 12,050 Receivables, net 871 902 Derivative financial instruments 101 4 Inventories, net 4,228 4,751 Trade receivables, net 1,766 1,562 Other investments 1,517 2,160 Cash and cash equivalents 1,858 1,691 Total current assets 10,341 11,071 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 8 7 Total assets 23,919 23,129

Statement of Financial Position (cont.)

$ MILLION JUNE 30, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent 12,004 11,968 Non-controlling interest 4,578 4,163 Total equity 16,582 16,132 Provisions 602 553 Deferred tax liabilities 40 89 Non current tax liabilities 30 21 Other liabilities 830 766 Trade payables 1 5 Lease liabilities 165 164 Borrowings 1,812 1,560 Total non-current liabilities 3,480 3,158 Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas 495 410 Current income tax liabilities 32 107 Other liabilities 710 630 Trade payables 2,022 1,926 Derivative financial instruments 1 50 Lease liabilities 51 46 Borrowings 546 670 Total current liabilities 3,857 3,839 Total liabilities 7,337 6,997 Total equity and liabilities 23,919 23,129

Statement of Cash Flows

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Result for the period 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 197 184 199 381 370 Income tax accruals less payments (202 ) (50 ) 283 (252 ) 271 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (25 ) (16 ) (15 ) (41 ) (34 ) Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas 40 45 783 85 783 Interest accruals less payments / receipts, net (9 ) 9 (11 ) 0 (12 ) Changes in provisions 1 3 (62 ) 4 (69 ) Changes in working capital 781 (55 ) 169 727 (97 ) Net foreign exchange results and others 0 (56 ) 52 (55 ) 172 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,044 207 656 1,251 1,132 Capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E (810 ) (518 ) (409 ) (1,327 ) (858 ) Decrease in other investments 319 243 329 562 329 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment 0 1 1 1 1 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 1 1 1 2 2 Repayment of additional paid in capital (5 ) - - (5 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (495 ) (273 ) (79 ) (768 ) (526 ) Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders (353 ) - (432 ) (353 ) (432 ) Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest (2 ) - (46 ) (2 ) (46 ) Finance lease payments (15 ) (20 ) (15 ) (35 ) (33 ) Proceeds from borrowings 9 573 303 582 434 Repayments of borrowings (162 ) (385 ) (365 ) (547 ) (531 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (523 ) 167 (556 ) (356 ) (608 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26 101 22 127 (2 )

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Net income 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 ) Adjusted to exclude: Depreciation and amortization 197 184 199 381 370 Income tax results (104 ) 23 307 (82 ) 347 Net financial results 30 (63 ) 39 (33 ) 201 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (25 ) (16 ) (15 ) (41 ) (34 ) Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas 40 45 783 85 783 Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA - - (34 ) - (34 ) Adjusted to include: Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation) 7 6 9 13 18 Adjusted EBITDA 403 322 545 725 1,400 Divided by: net sales 3,947 3,933 4,514 7,880 9,292 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 10 % 8 % 12 % 9 % 15 %

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates) 190 244 278 433 871 Plus/Minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS) 10 (116 ) 88 (106 ) 147 Excluding depreciation and amortization 144 142 134 286 271 Excluding reversal of other Usiminas contingencies - - (34 ) - (34 ) Including proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation) 7 6 9 13 18 Cash Operating Income 350 276 476 626 1,274 Divided by: steel shipments (thousand tons) 3,719 3,857 3,841 7,577 7,735 Cash Operating Income per Ton - Steel 94 72 124 83 165 Divided by: steel net sales 3,812 3,801 4,395 7,613 9,085 Cash Operating Income Margin - Steel (%) 9 % 7 % 11 % 8 % 14 %

Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Operating Result - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates) (38 ) (2 ) (52 ) (40 ) (74 ) Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS) 38 17 61 55 115 Excluding depreciation and amortization 53 42 65 95 99 Cash Operating Income 54 57 74 110 140 Divided by: mining shipments (thousand tons) 3,323 3,059 2,674 6,382 5,369 Cash Operating Income per Ton - Mining 16 18 28 17 26 Divided by: mining net sales 281 280 271 561 546 Cash Operating Income Margin - Mining (%) 19 % 20 % 27 % 20 % 26 %

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Adjusted Net Income

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Net income (Loss) 259 142 (743 ) 402 (252 ) Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas 40 45 783 85 783 Adjusted Net Income 299 188 40 487 531

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per ADS

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Equity holders' net income (Loss) 215 67 (728 ) 282 (366 ) Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas 36 41 706 77 706 Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) 251 108 (21 ) 359 340 Divided by: outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in million of ADS equivalent) 196 196 196 196 196 Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($) 1.28 0.55 (0.11 ) 1.83 1.73

Free Cash Flow

$ MILLION 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1H25 1H24 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,044 207 656 1,251 1,132 Excluding capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E (810 ) (518 ) (409 ) (1,327 ) (858 ) Free Cash Flow 234 (311 ) 247 (77 ) 274

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Net Cash

$ BILLION JUNE 30, 2025 MARCH 31, 2025 JUNE 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents 1.9 1.8 1.7 Plus: other investments (current and non-current) 1.5 1.9 2.1 Less: borrowings (current and non-current) (2.4 ) (2.5 ) (2.0 ) Net Cash 1.0 1.3 1.9

Note: Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2025, $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ternium-announces-second-quarter-and-first-half-of-2025-results-1054344