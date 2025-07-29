Anzeige
Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Results

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2025.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in U.S. dollars ($) and metric tons. Interim financial figures are unaudited. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per ADS, Free Cash Flow and Net Cash. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Summary of Second Quarter of 2025 Results

CONSOLIDATED

2Q25

1Q25

DIF

2Q24

DIF

1H25

1H24

DIF

Steel Products Shipments (thousand tons)

3,719

3,857

-4

%

3,841

-3

%

7,577

7,735

-2

%

Mining Products Shipments (thousand tons)

1,980

1,791

11

%

1,496

32

%

3,771

2,920

29

%

Net Sales ($ million)

3,947

3,933

0

%

4,514

-13

%

7,880

9,292

-15

%

Operating Income ($ million)

199

132

51

%

371

-46

%

331

1,045

-68

%

Adjusted EBITDA ($ million)

403

322

25

%

545

-26

%

725

1,400

-48

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)

10

%

8

%

12

%

9

%

15

%

Provision for Usiminas Participation Acquisition Litigation ($ million)

(40

)

(45

)

(783

)

(85

)

(783

)

Net Income (Loss) ($ million)

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million)

215

67

(728

)

282

(366

)

Earnings (Losses) per ADS1 ($)

1.10

0.34

(3.71

)

1.44

(1.87

)

Adjusted Net Income ($ million)

299

188

40

487

531

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million)

251

108

(21

)

359

340

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)

1.28

0.55

(0.11

)

1.83

1.73

Note: Each American Depositary Share, or ADS, represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Ternium's Adjusted EBITDA Margin rose sequentially to 10% in the second quarter, primarily driven by higher realized steel prices, mainly in Mexico. Sales volumes of steel products declined slightly sequentially, largely due to lower shipments in Mexico and the US, partially offset by higher shipments in Argentina. The uncertain business climate in Mexico related to trade discussions weighed on local steel demand in the period. Sales volumes in the country were also affected by an increase of the US import tariff on steel and derivative products under Section 232 to 50%.

Cash from operations in the second quarter totaled $1.0 billion driven by a significant decrease in working capital, consistent with declining sales volumes. Capital expenditures amounted to $810 million in the period, mainly in connection with the ongoing expansion at the company's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico. In addition, the company paid a dividend of $353 million corresponding to the balance of the total dividend declared for the year 2024. Ternium's net cash position as of the end of June 2025 was $1.0 billion, decreasing by $268 million since the end of March 2025.

Outlook

Ternium expects Adjusted EBITDA to keep improving in the third quarter of 2025, supported by ongoing cost reduction initiatives and operational enhancements. The company is concentrating on a comprehensive plan for cost management, aiming to improve profitability and resilience even as challenging market conditions persist.

In Mexico, the steel sector is dealing with uncertainty from ongoing tariff talks with the U.S. In response to shifting market conditions, the Mexican government has begun implementing trade measures intended to defend local producers against unfair trade practices, leading to early declines in steel imports, especially from Asia. Consequently, Ternium expects some increase in shipments in Mexico in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the year.

Unlike the recent developments in Mexico, Brazil's steel market continues to struggle with a high level of unfairly traded steel imports, especially from China, which is hurting local producers. In this context, Usiminas keeps working on strengthening its competitiveness and expects to achieve an improved cost per ton in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the year.

In Argentina, Ternium anticipates that shipments in the third quarter of 2025 will remain relatively stable after a significant sequential increase during the second quarter driven by seasonal factors as well as a gradually recovering macroeconomic environment.

Analysis of Second Quarter of 2025 Results

Consolidated Net Sales

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

DIF

2Q24

DIF

1H25

1H24

DIF

Steel segment

3,812

3,801

0

%

4,395

-13

%

7,613

9,085

-16

%

Mining segment

135

132

3

%

119

13

%

267

208

28

%

Total net sales

3,947

3,933

0

%

4,514

-13

%

7,880

9,292

-15

%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 equals Net Income adjusted to exclude:

  • Depreciation and amortization;

  • Income tax results;

  • Net financial results;

  • Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies; and

  • Provision charge for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

And adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).

Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Adjusted EBITDA".

Steel Segment

In the second quarter of 2025, the Steel Segment's net sales remained relatively stable sequentially. Higher realized steel prices were largely offset by reduced sales volumes, reflecting lower shipments in Mexico, Brazil and Other Markets, while shipments increased in the Southern Region.

Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's net sales declined by 13% in the second quarter of 2025. Steel revenue per ton fell across all regions due to lower steel prices. Sales volumes decreased as well, reflecting lower shipments in Mexico and Other Markets that were partially offset by higher shipments in the Southern Region.

Ternium's sales volume in Mexico declined sequentially in the second quarter due to reduced shipments to industrial customers and a softer commercial market. On a year-over-year basis, the contraction in second-quarter of 2025 volumes was largely driven by the commercial market weakness.

In Brazil, shipments in the second quarter of 2025 remained broadly in line with those of the same period in the prior year, while showing a modest sequential decline. Although domestic steel demand maintained its upward trajectory, the expansion was accompanied by an extraordinary surge in flat steel product imports.

In the Southern Region, shipments rose both sequentially and year-over-year during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a recovery in steel demand in Argentina and, on a sequential basis, a seasonal rebound in activity.

In Other Markets, shipments fell by 14% in the second quarter of 2025, both sequentially and year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in the US.

The Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income rose sequentially in the second quarter of 2025 supported by stronger margins despite lower sales volumes. The margin improvement was primarily driven by higher realized steel prices, partially offset by a slight increase in cost per ton.

Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income declined in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting reduced margins and sales volumes. The contraction in margins was primarily attributable to lower realized steel prices, partially offset by decreased raw material and purchased slab costs.

Mining Segment

The Mining Segment's net sales remained relatively stable sequentially in the second quarter of 2025, as higher sales volumes were largely offset by a decrease in realized iron ore prices. Shipment levels in the second quarter were supported mainly by increased iron ore production. Year-over-year, the Mining Segment's net sales rose by 3% in the second quarter of 2025 reflecting higher sales volumes, partially offset by lower realized iron ore prices.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Mining Segment's Cash Operating Income decreased sequentially and on a year-over-year basis as a result of lower margins, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

The decrease in margins was primarily driven by reduced iron ore realized prices, partially mitigated by lower operating costs per ton.

Net Financial Results

Net financial results for the second quarter of 2025 recorded a $30 million loss. The net foreign exchange result for the period was a $35 million loss, driven mainly by the impact of the Mexican Peso's appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Mexico's net short local currency position and the impact of the Argentine Peso's depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Argentina's net long local currency position.

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Net interest result

1

14

28

15

66

Net foreign exchange result

(35

)

31

(49

)

(4

)

(90

)

Change in fair value of financial assets

17

29

(5

)

46

(142

)

Other financial expense, net

(12

)

(11

)

(13

)

(23

)

(36

)

Net financial results

(30

)

63

(39

)

33

(201

)

Income Tax Results

Ternium Mexico, Ternium Argentina and Ternium Brasil use the U.S. dollar as their functional currency and are, therefore, affected by deferred tax results.

These results account for the impact of local currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar, as well as for the effect of local inflation.

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Current income tax expense

(47

)

(25

)

(124

)

(72

)

(250

)

Deferred tax gain (loss)

151

3

(183

)

154

(97

)

Income tax gain (expense)

104

(23

)

(307

)

82

(347

)

Net Income

In the second quarter of 2025, Ternium recorded net income of $259 million, which included a provision adjustment charge of $40 million for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. This adjustment accounted for interest accrual and the appreciation of the Brazilian Real versus the US dollar in the quarter. Excluding this, Adjusted Net Income amounted to $299 million, on operating income of $199 million and an income tax gain of $104 million.

Adjusted Equity Holder's Net Income was $251 million in the second quarter, or $1.28 per ADS, mainly after accounting for the participation of a 76.7% non-controlling interest in Usiminas and a 37.4% non-controlling interest in Ternium Argentina.

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Owners of the parent

215

67

(728

)

282

(366

)

Non-controlling interest

44

75

(16

)

119

114

Net Income (Loss)

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012

40

45

783

85

783

Adjusted Net Income

299

188

40

487

531

$ per ADS

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Earnings (Losses) per ADS

1.10

0.34

(3.71

)

1.44

(1.87

)

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS

1.28

0.55

(0.11

)

1.83

1.73

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the second quarter of 2025, cash from operations amounted to $1.0 billion after a $787 million decrease in working capital. During the period, inventories declined by $429 million, trade and other receivables decreased by $198 million, and trade payables and other liabilities increased by $161 million.

The reduction in the inventory value was driven by decreased stock volumes and costs. Capital expenditures totaled $810 million in the second quarter, primarily reflecting the progress made in the construction of the new facilities at Ternium's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico.

In the second quarter of 2025, the company paid a dividend of $353 million corresponding to the balance of the total dividend declared for the year 2024. Ternium's net cash position as of the end of June 2025 was $1.0 billion, decreasing by $268 million since the end of March 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Ternium will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss second quarter of 2025 results. A webcast link will be available in the Investor Center section of the company's website at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products, and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Income Statement

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Net sales

3,947

3,933

4,514

7,880

9,292

Cost of sales

(3,337

)

(3,402

)

(3,758

)

(6,739

)

(7,432

)

Gross profit

610

531

757

1,141

1,860

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(403

)

(396

)

(435

)

(799

)

(866

)

Other operating (expense) income, net

(8

)

(3

)

49

(11

)

51

Operating income

199

132

371

331

1,045

Financial expense

(56

)

(54

)

(45

)

(111

)

(90

)

Financial income

57

68

73

126

156

Other financial (expense) income, net

(31

)

49

(67

)

18

(267

)

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

25

16

15

41

34

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

(40

)

(45

)

(783

)

(85

)

(783

)

Profit (Loss) before income tax results

155

165

(436

)

320

96

Income tax gain (expense)

104

(23

)

(307

)

82

(347

)

Profit (Loss) for the period

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

215

67

(728

)

282

(366

)

Non-controlling interest

44

75

(16

)

119

114

Profit (Loss) for the period

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Statement of Financial Position

$ MILLION

JUNE 30, 2025

DECEMBER 31, 2024

Property, plant and equipment, net

9,486

8,381

Intangible assets, net

1,025

1,022

Investments in non-consolidated companies

553

469

Other investments

0

23

Deferred tax assets

1,429

1,194

Receivables, net

1,077

961

Total non-current assets

13,571

12,050

Receivables, net

871

902

Derivative financial instruments

101

4

Inventories, net

4,228

4,751

Trade receivables, net

1,766

1,562

Other investments

1,517

2,160

Cash and cash equivalents

1,858

1,691

Total current assets

10,341

11,071

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

8

7

Total assets

23,919

23,129

Statement of Financial Position (cont.)

$ MILLION

JUNE 30, 2025

DECEMBER 31, 2024

Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent

12,004

11,968

Non-controlling interest

4,578

4,163

Total equity

16,582

16,132

Provisions

602

553

Deferred tax liabilities

40

89

Non current tax liabilities

30

21

Other liabilities

830

766

Trade payables

1

5

Lease liabilities

165

164

Borrowings

1,812

1,560

Total non-current liabilities

3,480

3,158

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

495

410

Current income tax liabilities

32

107

Other liabilities

710

630

Trade payables

2,022

1,926

Derivative financial instruments

1

50

Lease liabilities

51

46

Borrowings

546

670

Total current liabilities

3,857

3,839

Total liabilities

7,337

6,997

Total equity and liabilities

23,919

23,129

Statement of Cash Flows

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Result for the period

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

197

184

199

381

370

Income tax accruals less payments

(202

)

(50

)

283

(252

)

271

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

(25

)

(16

)

(15

)

(41

)

(34

)

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

40

45

783

85

783

Interest accruals less payments / receipts, net

(9

)

9

(11

)

0

(12

)

Changes in provisions

1

3

(62

)

4

(69

)

Changes in working capital

781

(55

)

169

727

(97

)

Net foreign exchange results and others

0

(56

)

52

(55

)

172

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,044

207

656

1,251

1,132

Capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E

(810

)

(518

)

(409

)

(1,327

)

(858

)

Decrease in other investments

319

243

329

562

329

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment

0

1

1

1

1

Dividends received from non-consolidated companies

1

1

1

2

2

Repayment of additional paid in capital

(5

)

-

-

(5

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(495

)

(273

)

(79

)

(768

)

(526

)

Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders

(353

)

-

(432

)

(353

)

(432

)

Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest

(2

)

-

(46

)

(2

)

(46

)

Finance lease payments

(15

)

(20

)

(15

)

(35

)

(33

)

Proceeds from borrowings

9

573

303

582

434

Repayments of borrowings

(162

)

(385

)

(365

)

(547

)

(531

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(523

)

167

(556

)

(356

)

(608

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

26

101

22

127

(2

)

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Net income

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Adjusted to exclude:

Depreciation and amortization

197

184

199

381

370

Income tax results

(104

)

23

307

(82

)

347

Net financial results

30

(63

)

39

(33

)

201

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies

(25

)

(16

)

(15

)

(41

)

(34

)

Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

40

45

783

85

783

Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA

-

-

(34

)

-

(34

)

Adjusted to include:

Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)

7

6

9

13

18

Adjusted EBITDA

403

322

545

725

1,400

Divided by: net sales

3,947

3,933

4,514

7,880

9,292

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

10

%

8

%

12

%

9

%

15

%

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)

190

244

278

433

871

Plus/Minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)

10

(116

)

88

(106

)

147

Excluding depreciation and amortization

144

142

134

286

271

Excluding reversal of other Usiminas contingencies

-

-

(34

)

-

(34

)

Including proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)

7

6

9

13

18

Cash Operating Income

350

276

476

626

1,274

Divided by: steel shipments (thousand tons)

3,719

3,857

3,841

7,577

7,735

Cash Operating Income per Ton - Steel

94

72

124

83

165

Divided by: steel net sales

3,812

3,801

4,395

7,613

9,085

Cash Operating Income Margin - Steel (%)

9

%

7

%

11

%

8

%

14

%

Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Operating Result - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)

(38

)

(2

)

(52

)

(40

)

(74

)

Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)

38

17

61

55

115

Excluding depreciation and amortization

53

42

65

95

99

Cash Operating Income

54

57

74

110

140

Divided by: mining shipments (thousand tons)

3,323

3,059

2,674

6,382

5,369

Cash Operating Income per Ton - Mining

16

18

28

17

26

Divided by: mining net sales

281

280

271

561

546

Cash Operating Income Margin - Mining (%)

19

%

20

%

27

%

20

%

26

%

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Adjusted Net Income

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Net income (Loss)

259

142

(743

)

402

(252

)

Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

40

45

783

85

783

Adjusted Net Income

299

188

40

487

531

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per ADS

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Equity holders' net income (Loss)

215

67

(728

)

282

(366

)

Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas

36

41

706

77

706

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss)

251

108

(21

)

359

340

Divided by: outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in million of ADS equivalent)

196

196

196

196

196

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)

1.28

0.55

(0.11

)

1.83

1.73

Free Cash Flow

$ MILLION

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1H25

1H24

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,044

207

656

1,251

1,132

Excluding capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E

(810

)

(518

)

(409

)

(1,327

)

(858

)

Free Cash Flow

234

(311

)

247

(77

)

274

Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)

Net Cash

$ BILLION

JUNE 30, 2025

MARCH 31, 2025

JUNE 30, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents

1.9

1.8

1.7

Plus: other investments (current and non-current)

1.5

1.9

2.1

Less: borrowings (current and non-current)

(2.4

)

(2.5

)

(2.0

)

Net Cash

1.0

1.3

1.9

Note: Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2025, $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ternium-announces-second-quarter-and-first-half-of-2025-results-1054344

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
