Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 Results

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights
Summary of Second Quarter of 2025 Results
CONSOLIDATED
2Q25
1Q25
DIF
2Q24
DIF
1H25
1H24
DIF
Steel Products Shipments (thousand tons)
3,719
3,857
-4
%
3,841
-3
%
7,577
7,735
-2
%
Mining Products Shipments (thousand tons)
1,980
1,791
11
%
1,496
32
%
3,771
2,920
29
%
Net Sales ($ million)
3,947
3,933
0
%
4,514
-13
%
7,880
9,292
-15
%
Operating Income ($ million)
199
132
51
%
371
-46
%
331
1,045
-68
%
Adjusted EBITDA ($ million)
403
322
25
%
545
-26
%
725
1,400
-48
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)
10
%
8
%
12
%
9
%
15
%
Provision for Usiminas Participation Acquisition Litigation ($ million)
(40
)
(45
)
(783
)
(85
)
(783
)
Net Income (Loss) ($ million)
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million)
215
67
(728
)
282
(366
)
Earnings (Losses) per ADS1 ($)
1.10
0.34
(3.71
)
1.44
(1.87
)
Adjusted Net Income ($ million)
299
188
40
487
531
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss) ($ million)
251
108
(21
)
359
340
Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)
1.28
0.55
(0.11
)
1.83
1.73
Note: Each American Depositary Share, or ADS, represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.
Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights
Ternium's Adjusted EBITDA Margin rose sequentially to 10% in the second quarter, primarily driven by higher realized steel prices, mainly in Mexico. Sales volumes of steel products declined slightly sequentially, largely due to lower shipments in Mexico and the US, partially offset by higher shipments in Argentina. The uncertain business climate in Mexico related to trade discussions weighed on local steel demand in the period. Sales volumes in the country were also affected by an increase of the US import tariff on steel and derivative products under Section 232 to 50%.
Cash from operations in the second quarter totaled $1.0 billion driven by a significant decrease in working capital, consistent with declining sales volumes. Capital expenditures amounted to $810 million in the period, mainly in connection with the ongoing expansion at the company's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico. In addition, the company paid a dividend of $353 million corresponding to the balance of the total dividend declared for the year 2024. Ternium's net cash position as of the end of June 2025 was $1.0 billion, decreasing by $268 million since the end of March 2025.
Outlook
Ternium expects Adjusted EBITDA to keep improving in the third quarter of 2025, supported by ongoing cost reduction initiatives and operational enhancements. The company is concentrating on a comprehensive plan for cost management, aiming to improve profitability and resilience even as challenging market conditions persist.
In Mexico, the steel sector is dealing with uncertainty from ongoing tariff talks with the U.S. In response to shifting market conditions, the Mexican government has begun implementing trade measures intended to defend local producers against unfair trade practices, leading to early declines in steel imports, especially from Asia. Consequently, Ternium expects some increase in shipments in Mexico in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the year.
Unlike the recent developments in Mexico, Brazil's steel market continues to struggle with a high level of unfairly traded steel imports, especially from China, which is hurting local producers. In this context, Usiminas keeps working on strengthening its competitiveness and expects to achieve an improved cost per ton in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the year.
In Argentina, Ternium anticipates that shipments in the third quarter of 2025 will remain relatively stable after a significant sequential increase during the second quarter driven by seasonal factors as well as a gradually recovering macroeconomic environment.
Analysis of Second Quarter of 2025 Results
Consolidated Net Sales
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
DIF
2Q24
DIF
1H25
1H24
DIF
Steel segment
3,812
3,801
0
%
4,395
-13
%
7,613
9,085
-16
%
Mining segment
135
132
3
%
119
13
%
267
208
28
%
Total net sales
3,947
3,933
0
%
4,514
-13
%
7,880
9,292
-15
%
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 equals Net Income adjusted to exclude:
Depreciation and amortization;
Income tax results;
Net financial results;
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies; and
Provision charge for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.
And adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).
Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. For more information see Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures - "Adjusted EBITDA".
Steel Segment
In the second quarter of 2025, the Steel Segment's net sales remained relatively stable sequentially. Higher realized steel prices were largely offset by reduced sales volumes, reflecting lower shipments in Mexico, Brazil and Other Markets, while shipments increased in the Southern Region.
Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's net sales declined by 13% in the second quarter of 2025. Steel revenue per ton fell across all regions due to lower steel prices. Sales volumes decreased as well, reflecting lower shipments in Mexico and Other Markets that were partially offset by higher shipments in the Southern Region.
Ternium's sales volume in Mexico declined sequentially in the second quarter due to reduced shipments to industrial customers and a softer commercial market. On a year-over-year basis, the contraction in second-quarter of 2025 volumes was largely driven by the commercial market weakness.
In Brazil, shipments in the second quarter of 2025 remained broadly in line with those of the same period in the prior year, while showing a modest sequential decline. Although domestic steel demand maintained its upward trajectory, the expansion was accompanied by an extraordinary surge in flat steel product imports.
In the Southern Region, shipments rose both sequentially and year-over-year during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a recovery in steel demand in Argentina and, on a sequential basis, a seasonal rebound in activity.
In Other Markets, shipments fell by 14% in the second quarter of 2025, both sequentially and year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in the US.
The Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income rose sequentially in the second quarter of 2025 supported by stronger margins despite lower sales volumes. The margin improvement was primarily driven by higher realized steel prices, partially offset by a slight increase in cost per ton.
Year-over-year, the Steel Segment's Cash Operating Income declined in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting reduced margins and sales volumes. The contraction in margins was primarily attributable to lower realized steel prices, partially offset by decreased raw material and purchased slab costs.
Mining Segment
The Mining Segment's net sales remained relatively stable sequentially in the second quarter of 2025, as higher sales volumes were largely offset by a decrease in realized iron ore prices. Shipment levels in the second quarter were supported mainly by increased iron ore production. Year-over-year, the Mining Segment's net sales rose by 3% in the second quarter of 2025 reflecting higher sales volumes, partially offset by lower realized iron ore prices.
In the second quarter of 2025, the Mining Segment's Cash Operating Income decreased sequentially and on a year-over-year basis as a result of lower margins, partially offset by higher sales volumes.
The decrease in margins was primarily driven by reduced iron ore realized prices, partially mitigated by lower operating costs per ton.
Net Financial Results
Net financial results for the second quarter of 2025 recorded a $30 million loss. The net foreign exchange result for the period was a $35 million loss, driven mainly by the impact of the Mexican Peso's appreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Mexico's net short local currency position and the impact of the Argentine Peso's depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Argentina's net long local currency position.
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Net interest result
1
14
28
15
66
Net foreign exchange result
(35
)
31
(49
)
(4
)
(90
)
Change in fair value of financial assets
17
29
(5
)
46
(142
)
Other financial expense, net
(12
)
(11
)
(13
)
(23
)
(36
)
Net financial results
(30
)
63
(39
)
33
(201
)
Income Tax Results
Ternium Mexico, Ternium Argentina and Ternium Brasil use the U.S. dollar as their functional currency and are, therefore, affected by deferred tax results.
These results account for the impact of local currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar, as well as for the effect of local inflation.
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Current income tax expense
(47
)
(25
)
(124
)
(72
)
(250
)
Deferred tax gain (loss)
151
3
(183
)
154
(97
)
Income tax gain (expense)
104
(23
)
(307
)
82
(347
)
Net Income
In the second quarter of 2025, Ternium recorded net income of $259 million, which included a provision adjustment charge of $40 million for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. This adjustment accounted for interest accrual and the appreciation of the Brazilian Real versus the US dollar in the quarter. Excluding this, Adjusted Net Income amounted to $299 million, on operating income of $199 million and an income tax gain of $104 million.
Adjusted Equity Holder's Net Income was $251 million in the second quarter, or $1.28 per ADS, mainly after accounting for the participation of a 76.7% non-controlling interest in Usiminas and a 37.4% non-controlling interest in Ternium Argentina.
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Owners of the parent
215
67
(728
)
282
(366
)
Non-controlling interest
44
75
(16
)
119
114
Net Income (Loss)
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas in 2012
40
45
783
85
783
Adjusted Net Income
299
188
40
487
531
$ per ADS
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Earnings (Losses) per ADS
1.10
0.34
(3.71
)
1.44
(1.87
)
Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS
1.28
0.55
(0.11
)
1.83
1.73
Cash Flow and Liquidity
In the second quarter of 2025, cash from operations amounted to $1.0 billion after a $787 million decrease in working capital. During the period, inventories declined by $429 million, trade and other receivables decreased by $198 million, and trade payables and other liabilities increased by $161 million.
The reduction in the inventory value was driven by decreased stock volumes and costs. Capital expenditures totaled $810 million in the second quarter, primarily reflecting the progress made in the construction of the new facilities at Ternium's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico.
In the second quarter of 2025, the company paid a dividend of $353 million corresponding to the balance of the total dividend declared for the year 2024. Ternium's net cash position as of the end of June 2025 was $1.0 billion, decreasing by $268 million since the end of March 2025.
About Ternium
Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.
Income Statement
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Net sales
3,947
3,933
4,514
7,880
9,292
Cost of sales
(3,337
)
(3,402
)
(3,758
)
(6,739
)
(7,432
)
Gross profit
610
531
757
1,141
1,860
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(403
)
(396
)
(435
)
(799
)
(866
)
Other operating (expense) income, net
(8
)
(3
)
49
(11
)
51
Operating income
199
132
371
331
1,045
Financial expense
(56
)
(54
)
(45
)
(111
)
(90
)
Financial income
57
68
73
126
156
Other financial (expense) income, net
(31
)
49
(67
)
18
(267
)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
25
16
15
41
34
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
(40
)
(45
)
(783
)
(85
)
(783
)
Profit (Loss) before income tax results
155
165
(436
)
320
96
Income tax gain (expense)
104
(23
)
(307
)
82
(347
)
Profit (Loss) for the period
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
215
67
(728
)
282
(366
)
Non-controlling interest
44
75
(16
)
119
114
Profit (Loss) for the period
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Statement of Financial Position
$ MILLION
JUNE 30, 2025
DECEMBER 31, 2024
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,486
8,381
Intangible assets, net
1,025
1,022
Investments in non-consolidated companies
553
469
Other investments
0
23
Deferred tax assets
1,429
1,194
Receivables, net
1,077
961
Total non-current assets
13,571
12,050
Receivables, net
871
902
Derivative financial instruments
101
4
Inventories, net
4,228
4,751
Trade receivables, net
1,766
1,562
Other investments
1,517
2,160
Cash and cash equivalents
1,858
1,691
Total current assets
10,341
11,071
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
8
7
Total assets
23,919
23,129
Statement of Financial Position (cont.)
$ MILLION
JUNE 30, 2025
DECEMBER 31, 2024
Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent
12,004
11,968
Non-controlling interest
4,578
4,163
Total equity
16,582
16,132
Provisions
602
553
Deferred tax liabilities
40
89
Non current tax liabilities
30
21
Other liabilities
830
766
Trade payables
1
5
Lease liabilities
165
164
Borrowings
1,812
1,560
Total non-current liabilities
3,480
3,158
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
495
410
Current income tax liabilities
32
107
Other liabilities
710
630
Trade payables
2,022
1,926
Derivative financial instruments
1
50
Lease liabilities
51
46
Borrowings
546
670
Total current liabilities
3,857
3,839
Total liabilities
7,337
6,997
Total equity and liabilities
23,919
23,129
Statement of Cash Flows
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Result for the period
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
197
184
199
381
370
Income tax accruals less payments
(202
)
(50
)
283
(252
)
271
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
(25
)
(16
)
(15
)
(41
)
(34
)
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
40
45
783
85
783
Interest accruals less payments / receipts, net
(9
)
9
(11
)
0
(12
)
Changes in provisions
1
3
(62
)
4
(69
)
Changes in working capital
781
(55
)
169
727
(97
)
Net foreign exchange results and others
0
(56
)
52
(55
)
172
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,044
207
656
1,251
1,132
Capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E
(810
)
(518
)
(409
)
(1,327
)
(858
)
Decrease in other investments
319
243
329
562
329
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment
0
1
1
1
1
Dividends received from non-consolidated companies
1
1
1
2
2
Repayment of additional paid in capital
(5
)
-
-
(5
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(495
)
(273
)
(79
)
(768
)
(526
)
Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders
(353
)
-
(432
)
(353
)
(432
)
Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest
(2
)
-
(46
)
(2
)
(46
)
Finance lease payments
(15
)
(20
)
(15
)
(35
)
(33
)
Proceeds from borrowings
9
573
303
582
434
Repayments of borrowings
(162
)
(385
)
(365
)
(547
)
(531
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(523
)
167
(556
)
(356
)
(608
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
26
101
22
127
(2
)
Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures
These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Net income
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Adjusted to exclude:
Depreciation and amortization
197
184
199
381
370
Income tax results
(104
)
23
307
(82
)
347
Net financial results
30
(63
)
39
(33
)
201
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
(25
)
(16
)
(15
)
(41
)
(34
)
Provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
40
45
783
85
783
Reversal of other Usiminas contingencies recognized as part of the PPA
-
-
(34
)
-
(34
)
Adjusted to include:
Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)
7
6
9
13
18
Adjusted EBITDA
403
322
545
725
1,400
Divided by: net sales
3,947
3,933
4,514
7,880
9,292
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
10
%
8
%
12
%
9
%
15
%
Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)
Cash Operating Income - Steel Segment
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Operating Income - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)
190
244
278
433
871
Plus/Minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)
10
(116
)
88
(106
)
147
Excluding depreciation and amortization
144
142
134
286
271
Excluding reversal of other Usiminas contingencies
-
-
(34
)
-
(34
)
Including proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)
7
6
9
13
18
Cash Operating Income
350
276
476
626
1,274
Divided by: steel shipments (thousand tons)
3,719
3,857
3,841
7,577
7,735
Cash Operating Income per Ton - Steel
94
72
124
83
165
Divided by: steel net sales
3,812
3,801
4,395
7,613
9,085
Cash Operating Income Margin - Steel (%)
9
%
7
%
11
%
8
%
14
%
Cash Operating Income - Mining Segment
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Operating Result - Management View (Note "Segment Information" to Ternium's Financial Statements as of the corresponding dates)
(38
)
(2
)
(52
)
(40
)
(74
)
Plus/minus differences in cost of sales (IFRS)
38
17
61
55
115
Excluding depreciation and amortization
53
42
65
95
99
Cash Operating Income
54
57
74
110
140
Divided by: mining shipments (thousand tons)
3,323
3,059
2,674
6,382
5,369
Cash Operating Income per Ton - Mining
16
18
28
17
26
Divided by: mining net sales
281
280
271
561
546
Cash Operating Income Margin - Mining (%)
19
%
20
%
27
%
20
%
26
%
Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)
Adjusted Net Income
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Net income (Loss)
259
142
(743
)
402
(252
)
Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
40
45
783
85
783
Adjusted Net Income
299
188
40
487
531
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per ADS
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Equity holders' net income (Loss)
215
67
(728
)
282
(366
)
Excluding provision for ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas
36
41
706
77
706
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income (Loss)
251
108
(21
)
359
340
Divided by: outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in million of ADS equivalent)
196
196
196
196
196
Adjusted Earnings (Losses) per ADS ($)
1.28
0.55
(0.11
)
1.83
1.73
Free Cash Flow
$ MILLION
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
1H25
1H24
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,044
207
656
1,251
1,132
Excluding capital expenditures and advances to suppliers for PP&E
(810
)
(518
)
(409
)
(1,327
)
(858
)
Free Cash Flow
234
(311
)
247
(77
)
274
Exhibit I - Alternative Performance Measures (cont.)
Net Cash
$ BILLION
JUNE 30, 2025
MARCH 31, 2025
JUNE 30, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
1.9
1.8
1.7
Plus: other investments (current and non-current)
1.5
1.9
2.1
Less: borrowings (current and non-current)
(2.4
)
(2.5
)
(2.0
)
Net Cash
1.0
1.3
1.9
Note: Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2025, $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.
