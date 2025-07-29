Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company ("CCC", "KWG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following shareholders' approval of its proposed name change at the annual and special shareholder meeting held on July 18, 2025, the board of directors of the Company determined the proposed date to implement the change of name of the Company to "The Canadian Chrome Company Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Company proposes to file Articles of Amendment with the applicable governmental agency on or about August 2, 2025 to implement the Name Change.

About The Canadian Chrome Company:

KWG, which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company, is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as base metals and strategic minerals, and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and KWG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

