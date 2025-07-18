Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company ("CCC", "KWG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 18, 2025. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 1,086,426,953 votes (40.38% of the outstanding votes) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all four items tabled at the Meeting, namely: (i) the re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company, which was approved by 99.06% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, (ii) the election of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 20, 2025 as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed; (iii) the amendment to the Company's stock option plan, which was passed by 96.59% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iv) the change of name of the Company to "The Canadian Chrome Company Inc." which was approved by 98.75% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

About The Canadian Chrome Company:

KWG, which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company, is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite, base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located. The Canadian Chrome Company is a registered business style of KWG Resources Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and KWG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: KWG Resources Inc.