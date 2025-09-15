Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), formerly KWG Resources Inc. (the "Company") has reviewed the news release issued by Marten Falls First Nation on September 11, 2025 and respectfully believes that there has been some confusion regarding the Company's news release on August 28, 2025 and that the Company's statements in that news release were misunderstood or misinterpreted.

"We sincerely regret any misunderstanding," said Frank Smeenk, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "For more than fifteen years the Company has been advocating support for access and services for the First Nations in the James Bay Lowlands in numerous ways. Throughout that time, we have supported the proposal by Marten Falls First Nation for the development of the Muketi village and Aerodrome business unit of the Marten Falls First Nation to provide year-round access and accommodation for the exploration work in the Ring of Fire. To this day, we continue to support that proposal by Marten Falls First Nation."

"As well," Mr. Smeenk added, "more than a decade ago we identified what we believed to be the best and perhaps the only reasonable route for land transportation from Nakina through the James Bay Lowlands to the Ring of Fire and the First Nations communities of the area. We then staked mineral exploration claims along that route (the "Corridor Claims"). For much of that time, we have been advocating the transfer of those Corridor Claims to a trust or other entity with individual members of the First Nations of the area as the beneficiaries/owners of the trust or entity as an Indigenous enterprise (the "Indigenous Enterprise"). The purpose of that Indigenous Enterprise would be for developing transportation and electrification systems along the Corridor Claims and branching from those Corridor Claims both to serve the mining businesses to be developed in the area and also to serve the Indigenous communities of the area - with roads and electricity and other services and opportunities that can come with them. Our vision and our intentions have been published over these past many years in various ways - in news releases, in newspaper advertisements and in our management's discussion and analysis filed on sedarplus.ca. Our recent news release was our most recent step in furtherance of that effort."

The Gitchiziibii Company Inc. (the "Gitchiziibii Company") was incorporated on November 24, 2021 by Adrienne Okeese when she decided to return to her traditions and roots in Ogoki Post. Her mother, Vida Baxter, agreed to serve as the Gitchiziibii Company's sole director. Adrienne is the Gitchiziibii Company's President and its head office is in her home at Ogoki Post. "When I chose the name Gitchiziibii for our company, it was to honour my people," said Adrienne. "The people of the big river. Who knows, the Ring of Fire may make our big river as famous as the Mississippi!"

The Gitchiziibii Company has been engaged as an agent by Canada Chrome Corporation ("CCC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. As that agent, the Gitchiziibii Company has agreed to accept a transfer of the Corridor Claims as an interim successor trustee with the intention of transitioning those Corridor Claims to an Indigenous Enterprise for the benefit of the members of the First Nations of the area, the Matawa First Nations.

The reason for doing this is so that the Corridor Claims will not be permitted by the Ontario government to expire but instead be excluded from the times within which assessment work is required to be filed. This will provide an opportunity for the Indigenous Enterprise to be established in a manner and on terms to be discussed and settled among applicable parties.

CCC's parent company, The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., believes that the transport of chromite along transportation systems to be constructed over the Corridor Claims will grow into a very substantial business. Concurrently with the development of those transportation systems for the proposed mining businesses of the area, roads can also be developed to access many of the First Nations communities of the area, along with electrification systems to connect those communities to the Ontario Power Grid for the low-cost, reliable supply of electricity rather than the high-cost diesel-generated less-reliable current supply.

CCC has asked its agent, the Gitchiziibii Company, to be the successor trustee of that trust under which the individual members of the nine Matawa First Nations will be beneficiaries, in such proportions and on such terms as will be subsequently decided by the membership of the Matawa First Nations. This is a vision long considered and often articulated by former Marten Falls Chief Elijah Moonias, before he was disabled by a stroke.

As a further step in the transition to establishing such an Indigenous Enterprise, it is proposed that the Gitchiziibii Company transfer the Corridor Claims to Matawa Management Inc. as a further successor trustee for the members of the Matawa First Nations, as their interests may appear. Through that transition, a consensus of the membership of the Matawa First Nations can establish what those interests should be.

The Gitchiziibii Company has confirmed that it is happy to volunteer to organize information sessions as required with community leaders and Matawa Management Inc. to explain the opportunity.

In connection with these developments, the Company and its subsidiary, CCC, have also continued to show their support in other ways, including support for Marten Falls First Nation ("MFFN") and Webequie First Nation ("WFN") as the proponents of the environmental assessment for the design, construction and operation and maintenance of a multi-use all-season road called the Northern Road Link between the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road and the proposed Webequie Access Road in northwestern Ontario between Nakina and the Ring of Fire, by signing a memorandum of agreement with their contractor in 2024 and providing consents in support of applications for work permits. Another similar memorandum of agreement and additional consents were signed in 2025. The Company and CCC have confirmed their agreement to sign agreements and provide consents requested for similar work on the Marten Falls Community Access Road environmental assessment.

