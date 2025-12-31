Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") (see the Company's news release dated December 11, 2025) by issuance of an aggregate of 13,250 flow-through units (each a "Flow-Through Unit") at a price of $20.00 per Flow-Through Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $265,000. Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of ten (10) multiple voting shares of the Company (each, a "Multiple Voting Share") issued on a "flow-through" basis in accordance with the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "Flow-Through Share") and five (5) warrants of the Company (each, a "Flow-Through Warrant") also issued on a flow-through basis, with each such Flow-Through Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one further Flow-Through Share upon payment of $2.50 at any time on or before the earlier of (i) December 31, 2026 or (ii) two (2) business days after completion of a take-over bid or a merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination as a result of which the shareholders of the Company immediately prior to such bid or business combination do not own a majority of votes attaching to the voting securities of the Company or of the resulting issuer or do not have the power to elect a majority of the directors of the Company or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, after completion of such bid or business combination (each a "Change of Control").

The Company paid a finder's fees of 5% of the aggregate amount subscribed for by subscribers referred to the Company by finders entitled to receive such fees in accordance with applicable securities laws, which fees aggregated $12,500 and were paid by issuance of an aggregate of 8,333 units (each, a "Finder's Unit") at deemed price of $1.50 per Finder's Unit, with each Finder's Unit being comprised of one (1) Multiple Voting Share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") which such Warrant may be exercised by the holder to purchase one (1) further Multiple Voting Share at an exercise price of for $1.75 per share at any time on or before the earlier of (i) December 31, 2027 or (ii) two (2) business days after completion of a Change of Control.

The gross proceeds are proposed to be used to carry out or participate in an exploration program on properties in Ontario for the purpose of determining the existence, location, extent and quality of the mineral resources located thereon, the costs of which will constitute "qualifying expenses" for flow-through shares within the meaning of such term under the Income Tax Act (Canada) for renunciation to subscribers for such Flow-Through Units in the Private Placement.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this Private Placement are subject to a four (4) month hold period.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

