Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), formerly KWG Resources Inc. (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, in furtherance of its ongoing support for equitable sharing with affected First Nations the many benefits of the development of transportation and electrification systems into the James Bay Lowlands and of mining enterprises in the Ring of Fire, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Canada Chrome Corporation ("CCC"), has signed a supplementary memorandum of agreement with AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. (the "2025 Memorandum of Agreement") in support of the latter's application for work permits needed by it as the contractor representing Marten Falls First Nation ("MFFN") and Webequie First Nation ("WFN"). MFFN and WFN are the proponents of the environmental assessment for the design, construction and operation and maintenance of a multi-use all-season road called the Northern Road Link between the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road and the proposed Webequie Supply Road in northwestern Ontario between Nakina and the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands. The 2025 Memorandum of Agreement is additional to the memorandum of agreement signed with AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. in November 2024 and is for additional geotechnical investigation and aggregate source testing activities for the Northern Road Link (see the Company's news release dated November 6, 2024).

Pursuant to the 2025 Memorandum of Agreement, CCC has provided its consent for AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. to be granted temporary access rights pursuant to the Public Lands Act (Ontario) to certain parts of the surface over some of the mineral exploration claims held by CCC along the northern half of the route of its proposed "Utility Corridor" for constructing transportation and electrification systems through the James Bay Lowlands from Nakina, Ontario to the Company's Black Horse chromite discovery in the Ring of Fire, a distance of approximately 330 kilometers, with electrification system connections from the Utility Corridor to several First Nations communities in the James Bay Lowlands. CCC provided its consent for temporary access rights for land-use permits for thirteen borehole locations for periods up to one year for certain geotechnical investigation and aggregate source testing activities. Work is expected to begin on or after September 15, 2025 and to continue until approximately late November depending on weather conditions. The 2025 Memorandum of Agreement provides that, at the end of the period, the access rights obtained by AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. will be surrendered and the rights to all surface access rights will be restored to CCC.

The Memorandum of Agreement also provides for AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. to provide the Company and CCC with copies of the results and other material regarding the work from time to time as various aspects of the work are completed. The Company believes that the results of those studies will assist it and its subsidiary in their activities and ongoing efforts for the efficient development of mines, minerals and mining rights as contemplated by the Mining Act (Ontario).

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

