

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $51.22 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $125.82 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $428.40 million from $407.44 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $51.22 Mln. vs. $125.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $428.40 Mln vs. $407.44 Mln last year.



