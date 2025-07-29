

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $558.3 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $1.054 billion, or $0.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $9.456 billion from $9.113 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



