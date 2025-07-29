Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 12, 2025 (2 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1 646 307 19 63

United Kingdom: +44 203 481 42 47

Switzerland: +41 43 210 51 63

Conference ID: 4398682

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and via the following link. Following the call, a recording will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement a mission that still guides the brand today. Fifteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec® and LightSpray innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 80 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

Source: On

Category: Earnings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729493495/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

On Holding AG

Liv Radlinger

investorrelations@on.com

or

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

brendon.frey@icrinc.com



Media Contact:

On Holding AG

Adib Sisani

press@on.com