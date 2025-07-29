

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $201 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $1.671 billion from $1.660 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $201 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.671 Bln vs. $1.660 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.750 - $1.850 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.09 - $3.79 Full year revenue guidance: $7.100 - $7.500 Bln



