

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $450 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $2.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $4.195 billion from $4.235 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 to $8.05



