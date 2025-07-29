

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):



Earnings: $25.59 million in Q1 vs. $0.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.47 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.63 per share Revenue: $818.78 million in Q1 vs. $886.67 million in the same period last year.



