

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $2.444 billion from $1.887 billion last year.



Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $488 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.444 Bln vs. $1.887 Bln last year.



