

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $78.37 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $186.27 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.6 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.7% to $651.80 million from $729.88 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



