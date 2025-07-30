

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J-Star Holding Co., Ltd., a provider of carbon fiber and composite solutions across a wide range of applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate 1.25 million ordinary shares of the company at $4.00 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol YMAT on July 30, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on July 31, 2025.



Maxim Group LLC is the sole Book-Running manager for the Offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as counsel to the Company, and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as counsel to Maxim for the Offering.



The company has granted Maxim a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 share of its ordinary shares at the initial public offering price.



Assuming that the Over-allotment is not exercised, the gross proceeds to J-Star from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by J-Star, are expected to be approximately $5.0 million.



