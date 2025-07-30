IEEE to Dedicate Milestone for Universal Serial Bus at Intel on July 30

IEEE and Intel Celebrate Milestone for USB

HILLSBORO, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / On July 30, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) will dedicate a bronze Milestone plaque recognizing the significant impact of the Universal Serial Bus (USB). The event will take place at Intel's Jones Farm Campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, starting at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

The first USB specification was published in 1996 by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), an industry consortium established the preceding year by Compaq, Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, and Nortel. USB was initially intended to simplify attaching electronic devices to a PC at a time when the phrase "plug and pray" was often used to describe the frustration often experienced in attempting this process.

USB's initial success was largely due to its ability to transform "plug and pray" into "plug and play" because of the ease of adding new USB-capable hardware such as a printer, CD-ROM drive or mouse to a personal computer. USB quickly became hugely successful worldwide as a low-cost, high-speed interface for home and business use. In addition, its ability to support new device classes and functionalities, including data storage, power delivery, and battery charging, made USB's cabling, connectors, and logo recognizable worldwide.

After nearly 30 years, USB is even more important for computerized devices as it enables interconnectivity, data transfer, power delivery, and video output. The USB Type-C connector is now used almost exclusively for charging cell phones. It offers a single, reversible connector for handling high speeds, making it a versatile and future-proof standard for a wide range of devices. As such, USB retains its broad recognition with its everyday use by billions of people worldwide.

"USB is a prime example of how collaboration and standardization can drive innovation and positively impact society," said Brian Berg, Berg Software Design President and IEEE officer. "I am proud to have initiated this important recognition by way of IEEE's Milestone program. The plaque's dedication will take place on the same Intel campus where companies from around the world did interoperability testing and validation when USB was in its infancy. This will be the 276th IEEE Milestone worldwide."

The event will include a presentation on the history and evolution of USB by key players from its history including representatives of USB-IF. Attendees will include Intel executives and employees, IEEE officers and members, industry leaders, and other interested parties. It will conclude with the bronze Milestone plaque's unveiling in the building lobby. A duplicate plaque will be installed at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

About the IEEE Milestone Program:

The IEEE Milestone program honors significant achievements in electrical and electronic engineering, and is administered through the IEEE History Center . These achievements demonstrate the broad impact of technology on society, and they recognize outstanding contributions to the field.

About IEEE:

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Visit www.IEEE.org for more information.

