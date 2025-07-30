

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (373220.KS) announced that it has signed a contract worth $4.309 billion to supply LFP batteries to customers around the world. The deal covers a three-year period, from August 2027 to July 2030. Although the customer's name hasn't been shared, the contract includes options to extend the agreement up to seven years if both sides agree. It also allows for extra battery shipments under the extended terms.



