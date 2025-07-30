

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - CaixaBank, S.A. (48CA.F) reported a net profit attributable to the group of 2.951 billion euros in the first half of 2025, up 10.3% from 2.675 billion euros last year, driven by strong growth in activity and financial strength.



Operating income stood at 4.86 billion euros at the end of June, up 4% year on year Gross income (total income) amounted to 8.040 billion euros, up 4.4% from 7.701 billion euros last year.



The company said its board approved a cash payout of between 50% and 60% of consolidated net profit, to be distributed in two payments: an interim dividend of between 30% and 40% of consolidated net profit for the first half of 2025 (to be paid out in November), and a final dividend, subject to final approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting (to be paid in April 2026).



Accordingly, the interim dividend would range between 885 million euros and 1.181 billion euros, with the final amount and Board decision to be confirmed in October.



