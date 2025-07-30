

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to an 8-day high of 197.60 against the pound and reached yesterdays' near a 3-week high of 171.03 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 198.20 and 171.03, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 6-day high of 147.85 and 107.44 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 148.43 and 107.76, respectively.



The yen edged up to 183.79 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 184.21.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to 1-week highs of 96.31 and 88.23 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.67 and 88.38, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 196.00 against the pound, 169.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the loonie, 182.00 against the franc, 94.00 against the aussie and 87.00 against the kiwi.



