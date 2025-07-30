Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
25.07.25 | 09:40
0,101 Euro
+1,31 % +0,001
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0920,10808:35
0,0960,10608:04
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 08:02 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2025

Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2025 and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 31 March 2025)

  • The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$4.7 million and no debt as at 31 March 2025.

  • The Company had total assets of US$21.6 million, total liabilities of US$1.2 million and total equity of US$20.4 million as at 31 March 2025.

Post-period end

  • Following completion of the Block 3B/4B farm-down offshore South Africa in 2024, Eco has received an initial milestone payment of US$8.3 million from its JV partners in August 2024. An additional US$11.5 million in two tranches is expected between Q4 2025 and Q2 2026 under the terms of the same agreement upon Environmental Impact Assessment and spudding of a first well.

Operations:

South Africa

  • South Africa Portfolio Rationalisation -on December 11, 2024 the Petroleum Agency South Africa(PASA) confirmed Closure Certificate and full relinquishment of Block 2B in South Africa where Eco drilled the Gazania 1 well, previously announced June 5, 2024.

Block 1

Post-period end

  • On May 6, 2025 Eco completed the acquisition of Block 1's extensive subsurface data set from the PASA, which includes: Two 3D seismic surveys covering a combined 3,500 km² (2,000 km² and 1,500 km²), over 20,000 line kilometres of 2D seismic data and well logs from three past exploration wells drilled on the block.

  • On June 5, 2024, Eco announced acquisition of a 75% interest in Block 1 Offshore South Africa Orange Basin; with the governmental title award and the Exploration Right and Operatorship having been received on June 4, 2025.

  • Eco's G&G team is busy preparing the seismic interpretation and targets selection and the Company is planning to open a farm out process and data room in Q3 2025.

Block 3B/4B

  • Environmental Authorization was granted by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy for the Republic of South Africa on September 16, 2024. The legislative notification and appeals process was carried out with the relevant regulatory agencies and the Block JV Partners await imminent final Minister decision on the Environmental Authorisation.

  • August 28, 2024 Completion of a previously announced farmout agreement in which the Company reduced its interest in Block 3B/4B by 13.75%, after receipt of therequisite regulatory approvals (Section 11) from the government of South Africa. On completion Eco received an aggregate of $8.3 million. Further details can be found in the South Africa section below.

  • On January 13, 2025 completion of previously announced July 29, 2024,transaction with Africa Oil for the sale of a 1% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B,including the associated Exploration Right and Joint Operating Agreement rights in return for a full cancellation of Africa Oil's shares and warrants held in Eco (amount to ~16% of the Company's issued capital).

Namibia

  • In August 2024, the Company purchased the license to 1,324 km of existing 2D seismic survey in the Tamar Block area (PEL 100), technical evaluation and interpretation to define additional seismic acquisition areas within the Block, along with new leads and prospects.

  • A multi-block farmout process remains underway for all or part of Eco's four offshore Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PEL"): 97, 98, 99, and 100. Eco holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in each PEL representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Guyana

  • An active farmout process continues for the offshore Orinduik Block. Eco was encouraged to note the recent news from neighbouring Stabroek block, where the Operator ExxonMobil is planning for a seventh development at the Hammerhead discovery.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"The year to 31 March 2025 was highly active and saw Eco deliver progress across its existing portfolio, in addition to the Company adding new and exciting exploration assets into the fold.

In South Africa, we continue to work with our Joint Venture Partners on Block 3B/4B, in order to undertake a drilling campaign as soon as is practically possible. We are currently awaiting the final environmental permits from the South African government agencies and will update our stakeholders on the likely timings in due course. On Block 1,we have already received early, informal, interest from a number of parties and we plan to launch a formal farm out process towards the end of August 2025. We have acquired all existing 3D and 2D seismic surveys previously shot on the block and we are busy with the initial interpretation, including the mapping of all oil and gas targets and leads. The Orange Basin has become one of the most attractive exploration destinations for global oil and gas companies, so we are excited about what the future has in store for Block 3B/4B and Block 1.

Guyana continues to be one of the most prolific hydrocarbon regions in the world, and our farm-out process for the Orinduik Block remains ongoing, including a reassessment by our team of the Jethro discovery parameters.

The remainder of 2025 and into 2026 has the potential to be a highly exciting period for Eco. We have farm-out processes underway, data analysis ongoing and a drilling campaign to plan for. All of which has the potential to deliver significant value for all of Eco's stakeholders in due course."

The Company's audited financial statement for the year ended 31 March 2025 is available for download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

March 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4,726,152

2,967,005

Short-term investments

69,676

13,107

Government receivable

58,933

26,970

Amounts owing by license partners

206,818

49,578

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

54,550

38,539

Total Current Assets

5,116,129

3,095,199

Non- Current Assets

Petroleum and natural gas licenses

16,447,274

28,168,439

Total Non-Current Assets

16,447,274

28,168,439

Total Assets

21,563,403

31,263,638

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,178,785

1,163,546

Advances from and amounts owing to license partners

-

81,952

Total Current Liabilities

1,178,785

1,245,498

Total Liabilities

1,178,785

1,245,498

Equity

Share capital

107,129,936

122,088,498

Restricted Share Units reserve

1,038,722

920,653

Warrants

10,600,927

14,778,272

Stock options

3,209,329

2,900,501

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,527,171

)

(1,568,469

)

Accumulated deficit

(100,067,125

)

(109,101,315

)

Total Equity

20,384,618

30,018,140

Total Liabilities and Equity

21,563,403

31,263,638

Income Statement

Year ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Operating expenses (gains):

Compensation costs

1,230,813

851,068

Professional fees

540,221

589,810

Operating costs, net

2,816,892

2,662,347

Gain on farm-out

(3,395,582

)

-

General and administrative costs

708,805

658,443

Share-based compensation

426,897

95,695

Interest income

(92,074

)

(1,708

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

41,577

(14,354

)

Operating loss

(2,277,549

)

(4,841,301

)

Other Non-Operating Charges and Write-downs

Gain on settlement of liability

-

299,360

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

261,720

Write down of investment in associate

-

(8,612,267

)

Write down of license

-

(8,782,105

)

Net loss for the year, before taxes

(2,277,549

)

(21,674,593

)

Tax recovery

-

536,694

Net loss for the year, after taxes

(2,277,549

)

(21,137,899

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

41,298

(109,760

)

Comprehensive loss for the year

(2,236,251

)

(21,247,659

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share:

(0.006

)

(0.059

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

358,131,654

369,287,447

Cash Flow Statement

Year ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Cash flow from operating activities

Net loss from operations

(2,277,549

)

(21,137,899

)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based compensation

426,897

95,695

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

(261,720

)

Write down of equity investment

-

8,612,267

Write down of license

-

8,782,105

Gain on farm-out

(3,395,582

)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Government receivable

(31,963

)

(4,476

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15,239

(3,134,252

)

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(16,011

)

1,490,912

Advance from and amounts owing to license partners

(239,192

)

223,399

Cash flow from operating activities

(5,518,161

)

(5,333,969

)

Cash flow from investing activities

Short-term investments

(56,569

)

-

Acquisition of interest in property

(150,000

)

-

Acquisition of Orinduik BV (*)

-

(700,000

)

Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farm-out

7,442,579

5,000,000

Cash flow from investing activities

7,236,010

4,300,000

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,717,849

(1,033,969

)

Foreign exchange differences

41,298

(109,760

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,967,005

4,110,734

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

4,726,152

2,967,005

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, Chief Executive Officer

Colin Kinley, Chief Operating Officer

Alice Carroll, Head of Corporate Sustainability

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

James Bellman

Edward Foulkes

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Ciaran Walsh

Detlir Elezi

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Charles Denley-Myerson

About Eco Atlantic:
Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Ecoaims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, management's business strategy, and management's assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including successful negotiation of farm-in agreement, results of exploration as proposed or at all. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2024 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-audited-results-for-the-year-ended-31-ma-1054611

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.