

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (BN.PA) revealed earnings for first half that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.040 billion, or EUR1.61 per share. This compares with EUR1.219 billion, or EUR1.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to EUR13.737 billion from EUR13.757 billion last year.



Danone earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.040 Bln. vs. EUR1.219 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.61 vs. EUR1.89 last year. -Revenue: EUR13.737 Bln vs. EUR13.757 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, the company said: '2025 guidance is confirmed, in line with the mid-term ambition: like-for-like sales growth expected between +3% and +5%, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.'



