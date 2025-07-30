Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Secures Permit Approval for All Drilling and Extraction at Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Advancing Pilot Mine Development

Highlights:

First Permit for Drilling and Trenching Approved 45 New Drill Pads across Gran Pilar, allowing for first ever testing of new targets over expansive area both North and South Blocks 67 Trenches across Gran Pilar allowing for exploration and extraction of material for Pilot Mine Additional road access to assess all targets

Expanding the footprint of drilled area 5x New Drill Pads allow for over 30,000 meters of New Drilling to Target Resource Expansion Potential



CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is thrilled to announce that it has received permit approval for an extensive drilling program and trenching activities at its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. The permits encompass 45 drill pads across the 100% controlled 21 km² expansion area and 67 trenches to support material preparation for a planned 50,000-tonne pilot mine facility, marking a significant milestone in advancing the project toward production.

The approved drilling program will allow Tocvan to expand exploration across the Gran Pilar project, targeting high-grade gold and silver zones identified through recent successes, such as 6.1 meters of 5.4 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag within 41.2 meters of 1.0 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag (JES-25-114, announced May 7, 2025). The permits enable further definition of mineralization in the northern and eastern extensions, building on scout drilling results like 3.1 meters of 19.4 g/t Au within 106.6 meters of 0.6 g/t Au near surface (announced February 25, 2025). To round out the year over 10,000 meters of drilling is planned to enhance the geological model across Gran Pilar and expand new targets for a maiden resource estimate.

Additionally, the approved trenching program will facilitate systematic channel sampling and structural analysis to optimize material for the pilot mine.

"We are thrilled to receive these permits, which unlock significant exploration and development potential at Gran Pilar," said Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO of Tocvan Ventures. "With over 30,000 meters of drilling capacity and trenching approvals, we can aggressively expand our resource potential and advance toward production with the pilot mine. These approvals, in conjunction with the recent open pit expansion approvals of neighboring operators, highlight Mexico is open for development. These milestones, combined with record-high gold prices, position Tocvan to deliver substantial value to our shareholders."

Figure 1. Gran Pilar Project Overview, > 22km2 of prospective ground with two primary targets: South Block, the direct extension and expansion of the historic Main Zone defined by an expanding vein field of untested drill targets; North Block a 3.2-km by 1.5-km pyrite and clay alteration zone that coincides with high-grade gold-silver, the area remains largely untested.

Marketing Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Caesar Holdings BV to provide, for a one-year period, advertising and marketing, commencing on August 1st, 2025, for a total cost of 11,000€. The services provided by Caesar Holdings to the Company relate to corporate updates and written interviews distributed as a newsletter to the Caesars Report subscriber base and to be used as content for the Company's social media channels. The Company is a Caesars Report website sponsor and will have a corporate logo on the Caesars Report website starting this month and continuing for the duration of the agreement. Caesar Holdings and its principal currently own no shares in Tocvan Ventures. No options were issued as part of this agreement.

Gran Pilar Drill Highlights:

2025 Diamond Drilling Highlights include: 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 9.7m @ 10.3 g/t Au (March 11, 2025 News Release) 97.4m @ 0.7 g/t Au, including 36.3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (March 19, 2025 News Release) 64.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 21.6 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag (March 26, 2025 News Release) 46.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 2.6m @ 7.2 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag (April 16, 2025 News Release)

2025 RC Drilling Highlights include: 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

2024 RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Additional Metallurgical Studies:

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and development company advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. The Company also maintains a 51% interest in a 1 km² joint venture area with Colibri Resources, further expanding its footprint. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 59 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

