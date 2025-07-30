

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - adidas reported that its second quarter net income from continuing operations increased 77% year-over-year to 375 million euros. EPS from continuing operations was 2.03 euros compared to 1.09 euros. Operating profit was up 58% to 546 million euros. In euro terms, revenues grew 2% to 5.95 billion euros. Including Yeezy sales in the prior year, currency-neutral revenues increased 8%.



First-half net income from continuing operations more than doubled, increasing 112% to 811 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 4.47 euros from 2.05 euros. Operating profit was up 70% to 1.2 billion euros. In euro terms, revenues were up 7% to 12.105 billion euros. Including Yeezy sales in the prior year, currency-neutral revenues increased 10%.



The company still projects operating profit to increase to a level of between 1.7 billion and 1.8 billion euros in 2025.



