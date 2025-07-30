

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica reported that its second quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent was 155 million euros, compared to 471 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.02 euros compared to 0.07 euros. Adjusted, net income decreased 27.8% to 483 million euros, and adjusted basic EPS was down 30.7% to 0.07 euros. Revenue fell 3.7% to 8.95 billion euros. In organic terms, revenue was up 1.5%.



The Group posted a net income of 558 million euros from continuing operations in the first half of 2025. Revenues exceeded 18.00 billion euros in the first half of the year, with organic growth of 1.5%.



Telefónica confirmed the financial targets set for 2025. The company confirmed a cash dividend of 0.30 euros per share for 2025, payable in two tranches.



