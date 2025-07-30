Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Metals Commences 2025 Drill Program at Cap Project in Central British Columbia

--Niobium and rare earth element targets to be tested in underexplored carbonatite system

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQB:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on strategic critical metals, is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 2025 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Cap Project in central British Columbia.

The Cap Project, covering approximately 2,500 hectares, is host to carbonatite-hosted niobium and rare earth element (REE) mineralization, situated 85 km northeast of Prince George. The 2025 campaign will comprise up to 1,500 metres of diamond drilling and is fully funded and permitted under a five-year Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) permit.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex, remarked, "With a strong dataset from last year and a fully prepared drill team, we're eager to begin testing what we believe is one of the most underexplored niobium-REE systems in Canada. The Cap Project has potential scale, grade, and excellent logistics, making it a standout target for critical mineral development."

Drilling will initially focus on the highest-priority targets identified from the 2024 surface exploration program (See News Release Dated November 12, 2024):, which included:

3.33% Nb2O5 returned from carbonatite outcrop sample

Boulder samples of 1.45% and 1.79% Nb2O5

Niobium and REE in soil anomalies extending over a 1.8 km trend with peak value of 1.21% total rare earth oxides (TREO)

Figure 1: Map showing approximate location of CAP25-005, 2024 rock samples, and 1.8 km anomaly trend - Apex Critical Metals 2025.

Planned Drill Targets for the 2025 Campaign:

CAP25-005: Step-out targeting down-dip extension of CAP17-004 historical intercept (0.51% Nb2O5 over 4m)

CAP25-006: Testing depth extent of mineralized outcrop that returned 3.33% Nb2O5 from grab sample collected in 2024

Additional targets have been designed to test the mineralized extent of niobium/REE soil and coincident radiometric anomalies (see Figure 1).

Figure 2: Drill Rig fully mobilized to first drillhole of 2025 program, CAP25-005 - Apex Critical Metals 2025.

Drilling is being carried out by Quesnel Bros. Diamond Drilling Ltd. The equipment was mobilized to site in mid July, with drilling now officially underway. Crews are operating on a 24-hour, two-shift rotation supported by a remote work camp north of the Property. The program is managed in the field by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo. (EGBC Licence 48336), Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (EGBC Permit to Practice 1003035), and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQB:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of properties prospective for carbonatites and alkaline rocks with potential to host economic concentrations of rare earth elements (REE's), niobium, gold and copper mineralization. Apex's Cap Property located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, B.C., spans 25 square kilometres and hosts a recently identified promising 1.8-kilometre niobium in soil trend. The Company's Bianco carbonatite Project encompasses 3,735 hectares covering a large carbonatite complex within an area known for significant niobium mineralization in northwestern Ontario. The Lac Le Moyne Project covers approximately 4,025 hectares and is situated several kilometers to the northwest of Commerce Resources Corp.'s Eldor Carbonatite Complex located in Quebec, Canada.

Carbonatites are extremely rare rock types, with fewer than 600 known worldwide. They are host to rare earth element ("REE") minerals, niobium, tantalum and phosphate, as well as copper and gold. Carbonatites are host to the world's largest and most productive niobium deposits, including Araxa and Catalão in Brazil, and Niobec in Quebec. In addition, they are the primary source of REEs, including Mountain Pass in California, Mount Weld in Australia, and Bayan Obo in China. They are also important sources of phosphate (apatite), including Cargill, Ontario, while the Palabora mine in South Africa has produced copper, nickel, gold, magnetite, and vermiculite. Other carbonatites are known to have produced gold, iron, zirconium, fluorite, and other industrial minerals.

By acquiring a variety of carbonatite projects, Apex intends to investigate potential high-value opportunities to meet the growing global demand of specialty metals across various industries. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

