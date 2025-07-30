

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Netherlands-headquartered JDE Peet's NV (JDEPY), a pure-play coffee company on Wednesday reported improved performance in the first half ended June 2025.



Profit for the period was 422 million euros or 0.86 euro per share, higher than 360 million euros or 0.74 euro per share in the first half of the previous year.



Underlying profit for the period stood at 649 million euros or 1.33 euro per share as compared with 370 million euros or 0.76 euro per share in the half-year of the corresponding previous year.



Sales for the six months ended June 2025 stood at 5.05 billion euros an improvement from 4.21 billion euros in the prior year period. Sales increased 22.5 per cent on an organic basis and 19.8 percent on a reported basis.



The company has completed 38 percent of the buyback commenced on March 3, 2025, and is on track to complete the 250-million-euro programme by year-end.



Taking into account the strong performance in the first half as well as the expectations for the second half, the company has raised its outlook for full-year 2025. The company now expects organic sales growth in the high teens versus earlier expectation of high single-digit growth. It also expects a stable adjusted EBIT on an organic basis.



