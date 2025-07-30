

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY71.463 billion, or JPY30.60 per share. This compares with JPY70.633 billion, or JPY30.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to JPY1.896 trillion from JPY2.121 trillion last year.



Panasonic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY71.463 Bln. vs. JPY70.633 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY30.60 vs. JPY30.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.896 Tn vs. JPY2.121 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year to March 31, 2026, the company expects a net income of JYP 310 billion, down 15.3% from last year. Basic income per share is expected to be at JPY 132.79.



Annual sales are anticipated to be JPY 7.800 trillion, down 7.8% from the previous year.



