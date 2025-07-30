Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASAC | ISIN: NL0012015705 | Ticker-Symbol: T5W
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 10:03
20,050 Euro
-0,05 % -0,010
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,05020,06010:17
20,05020,06010:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 07:27 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.: Half Year 2025 Results

• Constant currency GTV growth Group excluding Rest of World of 2%

• Half year adjusted EBITDA[1] improved to €147 million[2]; Free cash flow before changes in working capital[3] at €16 million due to M&A and organisational restructuring

• Net cash generated by operating activities increased to €160 million in H1 2025 from €96 million in H1 2024

• Net result from continuing operations improved to a loss of €90 million in H1 2025 from a loss of €203 million in H1 2024

• Guidance for 2025 reiterated with GTV and adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the range

• Prosus extended acceptance period for Just Eat Takeaway.com offer until 1 October 2025

"We see good progress in the expansion of our delivery network and have ramped up our marketing efforts, which we believe are necessary investments to support future growth. Despite these additional investments, Just Eat Takeaway.com further improved its adjusted EBITDA to €147 million in the first six months of 2025."

Jitse Groen, CEO and founder of Just Eat Takeaway.com

Group highlights

• Gross Transaction Value ('GTV') grew 2% in constant currency for the Group excluding Rest of World.

• Total revenue was €1,747 million in H1 2025 compared with €1,776 million for H1 2024. Lower order volumes were partially offset by improved order monetisation and higher advertising revenue.

• Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2025 reached €147 million, reflecting a 4% increase from H1 2024, despite significant investments in logistics expansion and marketing initiatives.

• Free cash flow before changes in working capital decreased to €16 million in H1 2025 from €41 million in H1 2024, primarily due to higher exceptional costs related to mergers and acquisitions and organisational restructuring.

• Net result from continuing operations amounted to a loss of €90 million in H1 2025 compared with a loss of €203 million in H1 2024. This was mainly driven by the absence of impairment losses and a reduction in staff costs.

Read full press release: https://newsroom.justeattakeaway.com/en-WW/252645-half-year-2025-results/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.