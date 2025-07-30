Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.: Half Year 2025 Results

• Constant currency GTV growth Group excluding Rest of World of 2%• Half year adjusted EBITDA[1] improved to €147 million[2]; Free cash flow before changes in working capital[3] at €16 million due to M&A and organisational restructuring• Net cash generated by operating activities increased to €160 million in H1 2025 from €96 million in H1 2024• Net result from continuing operations improved to a loss of €90 million in H1 2025 from a loss of €203 million in H1 2024• Guidance for 2025 reiterated with GTV and adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the range• Prosus extended acceptance period for Just Eat Takeaway.com offer until 1 October 2025"We see good progress in the expansion of our delivery network and have ramped up our marketing efforts, which we believe are necessary investments to support future growth. Despite these additional investments, Just Eat Takeaway.com further improved its adjusted EBITDA to €147 million in the first six months of 2025."Jitse Groen, CEO and founder of Just Eat Takeaway.comGroup highlights• Gross Transaction Value ('GTV') grew 2% in constant currency for the Group excluding Rest of World.• Total revenue was €1,747 million in H1 2025 compared with €1,776 million for H1 2024. Lower order volumes were partially offset by improved order monetisation and higher advertising revenue.• Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2025 reached €147 million, reflecting a 4% increase from H1 2024, despite significant investments in logistics expansion and marketing initiatives.• Free cash flow before changes in working capital decreased to €16 million in H1 2025 from €41 million in H1 2024, primarily due to higher exceptional costs related to mergers and acquisitions and organisational restructuring.• Net result from continuing operations amounted to a loss of €90 million in H1 2025 compared with a loss of €203 million in H1 2024. This was mainly driven by the absence of impairment losses and a reduction in staff costs.Read full press release: https://newsroom.justeattakeaway.com/en-WW/252645-half-year-2025-results/