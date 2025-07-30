

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Worldline SA (WLN.PA) on Wednesday posted wider loss in its first six months of 2025, hurt by impairment charges and lower revenues. The company also predicted a low-single digit percentage decline in organic revenue for fiscal 2025.



On the Paris Exchange, the stock is down 6 percent on Wednesday's trading at 3.3470 euros.



The French payment processing company reported net loss Group share of 4.22 billion euros in the first half of the year, compared to net loss Group share of 29 million euros in the same period last year. The company's half-yearly performance was impacted by impairments on goodwill amounting to 4.1 billion euros as well as a 142 million euros lower fair value of TSS preference shares.



On a normalized basis, Worldline SA's net income Group share for the latest period was 121 million euros, down 43 percent from last year's 210 million euros. Normalized earnings per share for the half period dropped to 0.43 euros from 0.74 euros in fiscal 2024.



During the six-month period, the company's published revenue declined 3.4 percent to 2.21 billion euros from 2.28 billion euros in the previous-year period. Net net revenue was down 6 percent to 1.75 billion euros from 1.86 billion euros recorded in the half period last year.



According to Worldline SA, EBITDA for the period rose 15 percent to 324 million euros from 282 million euros in the first half of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA came in at 401 million euros, a 22 percent drop from 513 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company expects a single digit percentage organic decline in Group sales, with better performance in the second half of the year as one-time issues get resolved. EBITDA is expected to be between 825 million euros and 875 million euros, affected by lower sales and an unfavourable client and sector mix, but partly offset by cost-saving efforts.



