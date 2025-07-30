

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales recovered in June as food and non-food stores reported growth, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales posted a stronger-than-expected monthly growth of 1.0 percent, in contrast to the revised 0.6 percent drop in May. Sales were expected to rise 0.5 percent in June.



Food retail sales increased 0.3 percent and non-food retail sector registered a 1.8 percent rise in June. Online and mail-order sales grew markedly by 9.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales increased 4.9 percent in June after rising 2.6 percent in the previous month.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.8 percent from May and 5.8 percent from the previous year, data showed.



