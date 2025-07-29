Anzeige
Capital Power Corporation: Capital Power announces a 6% dividend increase for its common shares and declares dividends for its Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation ("Capital Power") (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.6910 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.6910 per common share compared to the previous $0.6519 dividend represents a 6% increase, and an annualized dividend of $2.764 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

SharesTSX Stock
Symbol		Dividend
Per Share
Record DatePayment Date
Series 1CPX.PR.A$0.1638125 September 16, 2025September 29, 2025
Series 3CPX.PR.C$0.4287500 September 16, 2025September 29, 2025
Series 5CPX.PR.E$0.4144375 September 16, 2025September 29, 2025

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power's head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com		Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
investor@capitalpower.com

