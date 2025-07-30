Hermès International: 2025 Half-year Results

Half-year information report as at the end of June 2025

Solid Sales growth and Recurring operating income up 6%

Revenue amounted to €8 billion

(+8% at constant exchange rates and +7% at current exchange rates)

Recurring operating income reached €3.3 billion (41.4% of sales)

Paris, 30 July 2025

The group's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2025 amounted to €8 billion, up 8% at constant exchange rates and 7% at current exchange rates compared to the same period in 2024. All the geographical areas recorded growth. Recurring operating income reached €3.3 billion (41.4% of sales), up 6%.

In the second quarter, sales reached €3.9 billion, increasing by 9% at constant exchange rates, an improvement compared to the first quarter. All the regions grew.

Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, said: "The solid first-half results across all regions reflect the strength of the Hermès model. I would like to thank all our customers for their trust and all our employees for their commitment. We will continue to invest and recruit to ensure the group's sustained success."

Sales by geographical area at the end of June

(at constant exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of June 2025, all the geographical areas posted growth. The qualitative development of the exclusive distribution network has continued.

Asia excluding Japan (+3%) posted growth in the second quarter in all the countries of the region, despite the difficult context. The region benefitted from the loyalty of local clients and the value strategy. In June, the Four Seasons Macao store reopened after renovation and expansion work, following the Taichung store in Taiwan at the end of March. In Thailand, the store in Bangkok's Central Embassy mall reopened in January after renovation and expansion work. The Hermès in the Making traveling event was staged in Shenzhen in May, giving our clients the opportunity to discover the house's exceptional savoir-faire and materials.





Japan (+16%) pursued its remarkable growth, driven by the loyalty of local clients and its qualitative distribution network.





The Americas (+12%) confirmed solid momentum in a more volatile context, driven by double-digit growth in the United States. In June, New York hosted the Mystery at the Grooms' event, a joyful and interactive event showcasing the creativity of the house's 16 métiers.





Europe excluding France (+13%) achieved solid growth supported by the loyalty of the local clients and dynamic tourist flows. France (+9%) benefited from strong growth in the group's stores. For its 15th edition, the Saut Hermès celebrated its return to the Grand Palais in Paris with the victory of our partner riders. In Italy, the store in Florence reopened in February after being renovated and expanded.



The Other area (+17%), which mainly includes the Middle East, achieved a particularly robust performance.

Sales by sector at the end of June

(at constant exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of June 2025, the Leather Goods and Saddlery and the Other Hermès sectors achieved noteworthy performances.

The Leather Goods and Saddlery métier (+12%) posted solid growth, in line with the trajectory for the year, thanks to the increase in production capacities and sustained demand across all geographical areas. Collections were enhanced with new formats such as the Faubourg Express, P'tit Arçon, Médor and Bolide Messenger bags. The increase in production capacities continued with the upcoming September inauguration of the leather goods workshop in L'Isle-d'Espagnac (Charente), and ongoing construction of the workshops in Loupes (Gironde) by 2026 and Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes) by 2027. Hermès has also announced the opening of a 10th leather goods hub in Normandy with a new site to be inaugurated in Colombelles (Calvados) by 2028. Hermès thus continues to reinforce its local anchoring in France through the development of employment and training.





The Ready-to-wear and Accessories sector (+6%) benefited from the success of the latest ready-to-wear collections. The women's fall-winter 2025 collection was successfully unveiled in early March at the Garde Républicaine, followed by the second chapter of the collection in June in Shanghai. The men's summer 2026 runway show, unveiled in Paris at the Palais d'Iéna in June was very well received.





The Silk and Textiles sector (+4%) pursued its growth, driven by the dynamic of formats, the richness of materials and the diversity of creations.





Perfume and Beauty (-4%) sales are to be compared with a second quarter last year which benefitted from the launch of the Barénia, Hermessence Oud Alezan and H24 Herbes Vives perfumes. The perfume collections were enhanced with the creation Terre d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Intense, and the Hermès Beauty line welcomed the new lipstick, Rouge Brillant Silky.





In a still challenging environment, the Watches métier (-8%) continued their development, notably with the success of the new versions of the Hermès H08 line and the Arceau Le temps voyageur. The house also unveiled, at Watches & Wonders in Geneva in April, two new expressions of its emblematic complication Le temps suspendu, featured in the Arceau and Hermès Cut lines. In early July, Hermès announced the strengthening of its production capacities with the expansion of its Noirmont watchmaking site by 2028.





The other Hermès sectors (+10%), which include Jewellery and the Home universe, recorded solid growth, driven by the house's unique identity and creative momentum, in particular with the white gold jewellery line, Adage. The homeware collections were unveiled at the Salone del Mobile in mid-April, revealing the singularity and excellence of the house's savoir-faire. At the end of May, Hermès also announced the laying of the first stone for the new Couzeix workshop dedicated to Tableware.





Strong results in the first half of 2025

Recurring operating income amounted to €3.3 billion, up by 6% from €3.1 billion in the first half of 2024. Despite the negative impact of currency hedging, recurring operating profitability reached 41.4% compared to 42.0% at the end of June 2024.

Consolidated net profit group share amounted to €2.2 billion compared to €2.4 billion in the first half of 2024, due to the exceptional contribution on the profits of large companies in France. Excluding this exceptional contribution, net profit group share amounted to €2.5 billion, up by 6% compared to the first half of 2024.

The cash flow from operating activities reached €2.3 billion, up by 4%, at a rate close to that of the operating income. After operational investments (€0.3 billion) and repayment of lease liabilities (€0.2 billion) the adjusted free cash flow reached €1.8 billion.

After distribution of ordinary and extraordinary dividends of €2.7 billion, the restated net cash position amounted to €10.7 billion at the end of June 2025, compared to €12.0 billion at the end of December 2024.

A sustainable and responsible model

In line with its commitments as a responsible employer, the Hermès group continued to create employment, increasing its workforce by more than 500 people over the first six months of the year, including 300 new hires in France. At the end of June 2025, the group employed 25,700 people, 15,900 of whom are based in France. The house distributed in February a €4,500 bonus to all its employees worldwide for 2024, in order to share the fruits of growth with those who contribute to it on a daily basis.

Hermès continues its commitments to diversity and the inclusion of people with disabilities: In France, the direct employment rate reached 7.90%, representing more than 1,000 employees.

Hermès has continued to implement its initiatives to address climate change and preserve resources. Furthermore, Hermès supports the stakeholders in its value chain and continues to encourage their environmental and social initiatives.

The company has once again been recognized at the Transparency Awards, standing out in the 'CAC Large 60' category for its exemplary practices in financial, non-financial, and ethical communication.

Other highlights

At the end of June 2025, currency fluctuations represented a negative impact of €77 million on revenue.

Hermès International did not redeem any shares, excluding transactions completed within the framework of the liquidity contract.

Outlook

In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

In a more uncertain economic and geopolitical context, the group continues its development with confidence, thanks to the highly integrated artisanal model, the balanced distribution network, the creativity of collections and the loyalty of clients.

Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.

Drawn to craft is the theme of the year. From the saddle stitch to the pencil stroke, everything at Hermès begins with drawing.

Limited review procedures have been carried out on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements by the Statutory Auditors in accordance with applicable regulations.

The half-year financial report, the press release and the presentation of the 2025 half-year results are available on the group's website: https://finance.hermes.com

Upcoming events:

23 October 2025: Q3 2025 revenue publication

12 February 2026: 2025 full-year results publication

15 April 2026: Q1 2026 revenue publication

17 April 2026: General Meeting of shareholders

FIRST HALF 2025 KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros H1 2025 2024 H1 2024 Revenue 8,034 15,170 7,504 Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1 7.1% 13.0% 12.0% Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1) 8.1% 14.7% 15.1% Recurring operating income (2) 3,327 6,150 3,148 As a % of revenue 41.4% 40.5% 42.0% Operating income 3,327 6,150 3,148 As a % of revenue 41.4% 40.5% 42.0% Net profit - Group share 2,246 4,603 2,368 As a % of revenue * 28.0% 30.3% 31.6% Operating cash flows 2,733 5,378 2,829 Operating investments 316 1,067 319 Adjusted free cash flows (3) 1,847 3,767 1,776 Equity - Group share 16,602 17,327 15,052 Net cash position (4) 10,319 11,642 9,477 Restated net cash position (5) 10,723 12,039 10,033 Workforce (number of employees) (6) 25,697 25,185 23,874

(1)Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying, for each currency, the average exchange rates of the previous period to the revenue for the period.

(2)Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by Group Management. It corresponds to operating income excluding non-recurring items having a significant impact that may affect understanding of the group's economic performance.

(3)Adjusted free cash flows are the sum of cash flows related to operating activities, less operating investments and the repayment of lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16 (aggregates in the consolidated statement of cash flows).

(4)Net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents presented under balance sheet assets, less bank overdrafts which appear under short-term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liabilities side. Net cash position does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.

(5)The restated net cash position corresponds to net cash plus cash investments that do not meet the IFRS criteria for cash equivalents due in particular to their original maturity of more than three months, less borrowings and financial liabilities.

(6)Permanent + fixed-term employment contracts with no length of service condition (23,242 published at the end of June 2024, excluding fixed-term contracts of less than 9 months, before the CSRD methodology change).

* 31.2% in the first half of 2025 after restatement of the exceptional contribution on the profits of large companies in France.

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (a)

First half Evolution /2024 In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Published At constant exchange rates France 740 680 8.7% 8.7% Europe (excl. France) 1,088 970 12.1% 12.6% Total Europe 1,828 1,651 10.7% 11.0% Japan 815 693 17.6% 16.0% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 3,574 3,521 1.5% 3.0% Total Asia 4,389 4,213 4.2% 5.1% Americas 1,455 1,329 9.5% 11.7% Other (Middle East) 362 311 16.3% 17.2% TOTAL 8,034 7,504 7.1% 8.1%

2nd quarter Evolution /2024 In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Published At constant exchange rates France 383 368 4.1% 4.1% Europe (excl. France) 588 526 11.7% 12.6% Total Europe 971 894 8.6% 9.1% Japan 394 336 17.4% 14.7% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 1,603 1,601 0.1% 5.2% Total Asia 1,997 1,937 3.1% 6.9% Americas 760 715 6.3% 12.3% Other (Middle East) 177 153 15.7% 20.4% TOTAL 3,905 3,699 5.6% 9.0%

(a) Sales by destination.

REVENUE BY SECTOR

First half Evolution /2024 In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 3,578 3,215 11.3% 12.4% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 2,255 2,162 4.3% 5.5% Silk and Textiles 447 436 2.6% 3.5% Other Hermès sectors (3) 1,056 967 9.2% 10.3% Perfume and Beauty 248 259 (4.1)% (3.8)% Watches 281 308 (8.9)% (7.9)% Other products (4) 168 157 7.2% 7.5% TOTAL 8,034 7,504 7.1% 8.1%

2nd quarter Evolution /2024 In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 1,765 1,588 11.2% 14.8% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 1,106 1,101 0.4% 3.8% Silk and Textiles 192 194 (1.2)% 2.2% Other Hermès sectors (3) 512 462 11.0% 14.9% Perfume and Beauty 119 129 (8.0)% (7.2)% Watches 130 142 (8.9)% (5.5)% Other products (4) 82 83 (2.0)% (0.4)% TOTAL 3,905 3,699 5.6% 9.0%

(1) The "Leather Goods and Saddlery" business line includes women's and men's bags, travel items, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles and all equestrian objects and clothing.

(2) The "Ready-to-wear and Accessories" business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and Hermès' shoes.

(3) The "Other Hermès business lines" include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).

(4) The "Other products" include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.

REMINDER - 1ST QUARTER 2025

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE (a)

1st quarter Evolution /2024 In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Published At constant exchange rates France 357 312 14.2% 14.2% Europe (excl. France) 501 444 12.7% 12.7% Total Europe 857 757 13.3% 13.3% Japan 421 357 17.9% 17.2% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 1,971 1,920 2.7% 1.2% Total Asia 2,392 2,277 5.1% 3.7% Americas 695 614 13.3% 11.0% Other (Middle East) 185 158 16.8% 14.1% TOTAL 4,129 3,805 8.5% 7.2%

(a) Sales by destination.

REVENUE BY SECTOR

1st quarter Evolution /2024 In millions of Euros 2025 2024 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 1,813 1,628 11.4% 10.0% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 1,149 1,061 8.3% 7.2% Silk and Textiles 256 242 5.6% 4.5% Other Hermès sectors (3) 544 505 7.6% 6.1% Perfume and Beauty 129 130 (0.1%) (0.5%) Watches 151 166 (9.0%) (10.0%) Other products (4) 87 74 17.5% 16.5% TOTAL 4,129 3,805 8.5% 7.2%

(1) The "Leather Goods and Saddlery" business line includes women's and men's bags, travel items, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles and all equestrian objects and clothing.

(2) The "Ready-to-wear and Accessories" business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and shoes.

(3) The "Other Hermès business lines" include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).

(4) The "Other products" include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.

APPENDIX - EXTRACT FROM FIRST HALF CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

In millions of euros H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenue 8,034 7,504 Cost of sales (2,356) (2,206) Gross margin 5,678 5,298 Sales and administrative expenses (1,832) (1,682) Other income and expenses (519) (467) Recurring operating income 3,327 3,148 Other non-recurring income and expenses - - Operating income 3,327 3,148 Net financial income 148 141 Net income before tax 3,475 3,289 Income tax (1,230) (927) Net income from associates 26 16 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 2,271 2,378 Non-controlling interests (25) (10) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 2,246 2,368 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 21.43 22.61 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 21.39 22.58

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In millions of euros H1 2025 H1 2024 Consolidated net income 2,271 2,378 Changes in foreign currency adjustments (501) 42 Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies 1 250 (17) Items recyclable through profit or loss (250) 25 Assets at fair value 1 (25) 30 Actuarial gains and losses 1 - - Items not recyclable through profit or loss (25) 30 Other comprehensive income (275) 55 NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,996 2,433 attributable to owners of the parent 1,976 2,423 attributable to non-controlling interests 21 10 (1) Net of tax.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

In millions of euros 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Goodwill 203 228 Intangible assets 229 237 Right-of-use assets 1,724 1,786 Property, plant and equipment 2,945 2,980 Financial assets 1,059 1,050 Investments in associates 229 238 Deferred tax assets 887 929 Other non-current assets 183 159 Non-current assets 7,458 7,608 Inventories and work-in-progress 2,732 2,797 Trade and other receivables 461 478 Current tax receivables 45 28 Other current assets 366 398 Financial derivatives 446 132 Cash and cash equivalents 10,321 11,642 Current assets 14,370 15,476 TOTAL ASSETS 21,828 23,084

LIABILITIES

In millions of euros 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Share capital 54 54 Share premium 50 50 Treasury shares (675) (670) Reserves 14,375 12,464 Foreign currency adjustments (145) 355 Revaluation adjustments 697 471 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 2,246 4,603 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 16,602 17,327 Non-controlling interests 16 7 Equity 16,617 17,334 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in more than one year 30 61 Lease liabilities due in more than one year 1,695 1,781 Non-current provisions 34 33 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in more than one year 181 173 Deferred tax liabilities 5 5 Other non-current liabilities 76 69 Non-current liabilities 2,021 2,120 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in less than one year 2 0 Lease liabilities due in less than one year 334 332 Current provisions 88 96 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in less than one year 16 16 Trade and other payables 659 832 Financial derivatives 143 161 Current tax liabilities 715 773 Other current liabilities 1,235 1,419 Current liabilities 3,190 3,629 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 21,828 23,084

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In millions of euros



Number of shares



Share capital



Share premium



Treasury shares



Consolidated reserves and net income attributable to owners of the parent



Actuarial gains and losses



Foreign currency adjustments



Revaluation adjustments Financial investments Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Equity As at 1 January 2024 105,569,412 54 50 (698) 15,130 (75) 189 521 32 15,201 2 15,203 Net income - - - - 4,603 - - - - 4,603 28 4,631 Other comprehensive income - - - - - (18) 166 30 (111) 67 2 69 Comprehensive income - - - - 4,603 (18) 166 30 (111) 4,670 29 4,700 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - 28 (64) - - - - (36) - (36) Share-based payments - - - - 142 - - - - 142 - 142 Dividends paid - - - - (2,642) - - - - (2,642) (63) (2,705) Other - - - - (7) (2) - - - (9) 39 30 As at 31 December 2024 105,569,412 54 50 (670) 17,163 (95) 355 551 (80) 17,327 7 17,334 Net income for the first half year of 2025 - - - - 2,246 - - - - 2,246 25 2,271 Other comprehensive income for the first half year of 2025 - - - - - - (497) (25) 250 (271) (4) (275) Comprehensive income for the first half year of 2025 - - - - 2,246 - (497) (25) 250 1,976 21 1,996 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - (5) (2) - - - - (7) - (7) Share-based payments - - - - 66 - - - - 66 - 66 Dividends paid - - - - (2,753) - - - - (2,753) (12) (2,764) Other - - - - (5) - (3) - - (8) 0 (8) AS AT

30 JUNE 2025 105,569,412 54 50 (675) 16,717 (95) (145) 526 171 16,602 16 16,617

As at 1st January 2024 105,569,412 54 50 (698) 15,130 (75) 189 521 32 15,201 2 15,203 Net income for the first half year of 2024 - - - - 2,368 - - - - 2,368 10 2,378 Other comprehensive income for the first half year of 2024 - - - - - (0) 42 30 (17) 55 1 56 Comprehensive income for the first half year of 2024 - - - - 2,368 (0) 42 30 (17) 2,423 10 2,433 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - (0) 0 - - - - 0 - 0 Share-based payments - - - - 69 - - - - 69 - 69 Dividends paid - - - - (2,641) - - - - (2,641) (9) (2,650) Other - - - - (0) - - - - (0) 23 22 AS AT

30 JUNE 2024 105,569,412 54 50 (698) 14,925 (75) 231 551 14 15,052 26 15,078

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS